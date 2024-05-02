Highlights Draymond Green views LeBron James as a big brother with their close bond.

Green believes LeBron may explore other options in free agency despite the Lakers.

LeBron James may prioritize another championship over staying with the Lakers for legacy reasons.

Draymond Green and LeBron James have been on-court rivals for close to a decade. Somewhere along the way, a friendship bloomed between the two.

As LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers teams did battle with Green's Golden State Warriors on the court, the two had formed a bond off of it. James attended Green's wedding back in 2022. The two have been seen on the court joking and laughing together.

When Draymond went on Podcast P with Paul George, he commented on the relationship between him and LeBron.

“As far as us being as tight as we are, that’s my big brother. Love him to death...and ain’t nothing changing that. Only thing changing is our relationship continues to grow.”

James is expected to decline his upcoming player option for the 2024-2025 season and enter unrestricted free agency. With this likely being the final time in his NBA career that LeBron has the opportunity to pick his next team, Green offered his thoughts on whether LeBron will return to Los Angeles.

"Some people think it's a foregone conclusion that Bron is going back to the Lakers. I don't know that it's a foregone conclusion, I think that if something came about that was interesting, I think that he'd look at it. But ultimately, I don't quite see him leaving LA, just don't really see it, just my opinion."

Given the close relationship between the two players, it's worth considering Green's thoughts on the matter. While it seems Green leans toward James returning to the Lakers, it doesn't sound like it's a closed-and-shut case.

Why LeBron May Want To Play Elsewhere

James may want one last chance to add to his legacy

It's easy to forget sometimes that James is thirty-nine years old. He continues to play basketball at a very high level, unlike anyone has ever done at his age.

LeBron James Defying Father Time Category LeBron James From His First MVP (08-09) To His Last (12-13) LeBron James Current Season PPG 27.8 25.7 RPG 7.6 7.3 APG 7.3 8.3 TS% 60. 6 63.0

While James could arguably play as long as he wants to, there has been indication that the end of his career is near.

If the pursuit of one last championship is near the top of James' priority list, and he doesn't see Los Angeles as the place where he can get one more ring, James has rarely hesitated about doing what's best for him and his legacy.

The Lakers' first-round exit this year marks a career lowlight for LeBron. In the seasons LeBron has made the playoffs, this is the fastest he's ever been eliminated (five games).

While it was a competitive five-game series with the Denver Nuggets, it also highlighted the major weaknesses of this Lakers team; poor coaching and a questionable supporting cast.

If LeBron wishes to ride off into the sunset with ring number five, Green may be right. The return to the Lakers may not be a foregone conclusion.