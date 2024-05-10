Highlights Draymond Green humorously chooses LeBron's career over his wife on his podcast.

LeBron James continues to dominate at 39, hitting career milestones and leading the Lakers.

The Lakers and Warriors face off-season questions after the Lakers' early playoff exit and the Warriors missing the postseason.

Star players, regardless of sport, will show respect and honor to one another for what they do in their game. It can be as simple as hugging one another following the conclusion of a game or as hyperbolic as prompting choices to show their admiration for the player in question.

In this case, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green decided to show his appreciation for Los Angeles Lakers star and friend LeBron James by using a certain scenario to show how much he wants him to keep playing in the NBA.

Draymond's Hilarious Response to a Certain Scenario

Chooses LeBron's career over his wife

In a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, The Draymond Green Show, he made his stance on the situation of choosing between his wife and watching LeBron James play for several more years. His response did not disappoint.

“If I had to choose between my wife and watching LeBron play for another 7-10 years, you can catch me at my lawyer's prepping for divorce.” - Draymond Green

It's not only humorous to see Green have this be his response, but he also can't be faulted for thinking that when James refuses to let his age catch up to him.

In his 21st season in the league at the age of 39, James put up remarkable averages of 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 54 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 41 percent from downtown. Not only did he have stat lines that 39-year-old players could only dream of, he also reached the historic milestone of becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points in a career.

Even though the Lakers' season didn't go according to plan due to injuries and rotation issues, James dominated most of the competition throughout the regular season as the team qualified for the postseason through the Play-In Tournament.

Despite the Lakers losing in five games to Denver, James more than put up a strong fight against the reigning NBA champions. He put up 27.8 points, 8.8 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and a block on great shooting splits of 56.6 percent overall and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Whether James can keep up this level of play at an advanced age, as Green hopes for, remains to be seen. Regardless, there has been plenty of evidence throughout the past few seasons that James will keep his health in great condition, prompting more seasons before he calls it a career, an unforgettable one at that.

What Now For L.A. and Golden State?

Lakers Lost In First-Round; Warriors Missed Playoffs

The Lakers finished with a 47-35 record for the seventh seed in the West, the second straight year they finished at that spot, but have some retooling to do following the firing of head coach Darvin Ham. LeBron James will remain active this summer, playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but free agency will also be on his mind with his contract expiring and a player option for the 2024-25 campaign with Los Angeles to consider.

For Golden State, a loss in the Play-In Tournament saw them miss the postseason for the third time in the last five seasons. With their star core aging as they enter their mid-30s, plenty of questions will surround the organization about whether they will retool the roster to keep competing for another championship or start a rebuild and move on from the players that made the last decade memorable for them.