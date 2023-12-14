Highlights Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely for striking Nurkic in the head.

Green will undergo counseling and work with the Warriors during suspension to work on paths to return.

The NBA didn't give a set number of games for suspension, allowing Green time to address his problems.

The NBA has suspended Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the head during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

In a press release, the league revealed that Green will have "to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play."

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Green will have to undergo counseling and "work with the Warriors" during his suspension.

Green's road to return

The NBA is giving him time to address his issues

Shortly after the league's announcement, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green, his agent Rich Paul, and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., would meet on Thursday, Dec. 14 to speak about the counseling and how Green can take the appropriate steps before making his return.

Wojnarowski also said the league didn't feel comfortable putting a set number of games on the suspension as they wanted to ensure Green had time to address any issues he may be dealing with.

The incident occurred during the Dec. 12 game between the Warriors and Suns when Green and Nurkic were tied up during a play. Green started flailing his arms and subsequently hit Nurkic in the face. The referees assessed the play and handed the Warriors forward a flagrant two foul, effectively removing him from the game.

In reaction to the incident, Green's former teammate Nick Young called Green "a cheap shot guy."

