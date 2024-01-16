Highlights Draymond Green returns to NBA action after missing 16 games through suspension.

Skepticism remains, though, over whether Green's behavior will change regarding picking up technical fouls and ejections.

Warriors' struggles continue despite Green's presence, with defensive woes and declining scoring performances from teammates.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will mark his return to NBA action tonight when he suits up against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Having missed the Warriors’ last 16 games due to suspension, his second suspension of the 2023-24 campaign, NBA insider Mark Medina is still apprehensive over whether the 33-year-old’s on-court behavior will change in regard to picking up technical fouls and potential ejections, though he is ‘optimistic’ that Green won’t engage in any physical altercations with his opponents.

Green’s indefinite suspension lifted

Warriors went 8-8 in Green's absence

For the past month, Draymond Green has been away from the Warriors after he was served with an indefinite suspension for striking Phoenix Suns’ big Jusuf Nurkic in the head.

However, this was not the first suspension that Green was hit with during the 2023-24 regular season.

After a previous altercation back in November in which the four-time All-Star put Minnesota Timberwolves center, Rudy Gobert, in a headlock, dragging him away for several seconds before letting go his restraint, the NBA hit Green with a five-game suspension, citing that his ‘history of unsportsmanlike acts’ was pivotal in determining the length of his suspension.

Green’s most recent suspension was different, though, where part of the Association’s terms for his return included the former Defensive Player of the Year having to agree to partake in counseling, while also being required to work with both the Warriors and the NBA while he was suspended, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Just three weeks and 12 games later, the league reinstated Green, though ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he needed ‘approximately a week’ to condition his body back into game shape, hence missing four additional games, taking his total tally of games missed to 16.

Upon being reinstated, Green later admitted, via his podcast, that he had considered retirement while serving his suspension, though, NBA commissioner Adam Silver had convinced him to re-think his decision and he ultimately changed his mind.

Golden State Warriors - Last 16 Games League Rank Points scored 120.1 11th Opponent points scored 118.2 22nd Assists 28.9 9th Rebounds 44.2 13th Field goal % 48.2 14th Plus/Minus -2.3 20th Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

Green is now expected to suit up tonight against the Grizzlies as he seeks to help a short-handed Warriors get back on track after a disappointing season so far by their own standards, in which they currently sit outside a Play-In tournament seed in 12th place, with an 18-21 record.

Skepticism over whether Green will change his behavior

While Medina believes that Green won’t become physical with an opponent, he shared the concerns he has regarding the 33-year-old’s on-court behavior as it pertains to picking up technical fouls and ejections.

The journalist further recalls how, when addressing the media following his various contentious behavior incidents, Green often shows remorse for his actions, though he tends to add linguistic qualifiers when explaining such behavior, leaving him feeling dubious over whether he will have changed too much in only three weeks.

“I am optimistic that Draymond won’t punch anybody in the face or put someone in a chokehold. But I am in a wait-and-see mode on whether he will actually change his behavior to avoid future technical fouls, ejections and suspensions. His track record speaks for itself. Following every incident, Draymond often offers contrition before providing qualifiers to explain his behavior, so consider me a bit skeptical.”

Warriors' struggles, even with Green on-court

9.7 PPG, 5.5 REB, 5.8 AST, 61.9 TS%

Although Green has only participated in 15 games out of a possible 39, the Warriors haven't exactly been the dominant threat on the hardwood that they have been for the best part of a decade, even when he has been present on the court and alongside his championship-winning teammates, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green - 2023-24 season NBA Advanced Statistics Offensive rating 111.3 Defensive rating 118.0 Net rating -6.7 Assist % 33.9 Rebound % 10.6 Usage % 16.4 Player Impact Estimate 10.9 Stats as of Jan. 15, 2024

Through his 15 games on the season so far, the four-time champion has posted 9.7 points on 49.0 percent field goal shooting and 42.9 percent from three, a career-high, while also grabbing 5.5 rebounds and dishing out 5.8 assists.

Defensively, though, Green has suffered a severe dip in production, as evidenced by his career-worst 118.0 defensive rating, though Andrew Wiggins (123.0), Thompson (120.7), Curry (119.6) and Kevon Looney (118.5) all post higher, and ultimately worse, defensive ratings, with the Warriors as a whole ranking 25th overall in the league on defense with a 117.7 rating.

Despite not seeing much on-court playing time, Green's 16.6 percent usage rate is his highest mark since the 2017-18 season (16.8 percent).

A possible reason for this is due to the lack of offensive production from his teammates, mainly Thompson and Wiggins, who have each suffered a sharp decline in their shooting performances so far this season, averaging 17.5 points and 11.7 points, respectively, resulting in Curry (26.7 points) having to shoulder the majority of the offensive load for the Warriors.

With Green's timely return to the court after Chris Paul suffered a fractured hand last week, Golden State will be hoping that his on-court energy and intensity will be able to reignite the Warriors on both sides of the ball, and in turn, help lead the team, alongside Curry, back to winning ways.

Though, the Warriors will surely have their fingers crossed that his intensity doesn't spill overboard and lead to further trouble down the line.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.