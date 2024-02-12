Highlights Linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffers an Achilles injury and is unable to return to the game.

Greenlaw forms a strong linebacker duo with Fred Warner, recording 120 combined tackles in the regular season.

The 49ers' defense has largely held the Chiefs in check with just 157 yards in the first half of Super Bowl 58.

The San Francisco 49ers' defense has suffered a major loss early in Super Bowl 58.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who anchors the middle of coordinator Steve Wilks' unit alongside First-Team All-Pro Fred Warner, fell to the grass in agony as he was heading back onto the field for another series.

CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Greenlaw "was unable to put any weight" on his leg as he was being wheeled to the locker room on a cart. He later reported that Greenlaw's injury was to the Achilles, according to play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Greenlaw formed one of the best middle linebacker duos in the league with Warner in the regular season, recording 120 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. They were both in the top 10 in terms of PFF's LB coverage grade as well. Greenlaw had assisted on three tackles before departing, including San Francicsco's third-down stop on the Kansas City Chiefs' opening drive.

The 49ers forced another three-and-out on their first drive without Greenlaw, but Andy Reid started targeting Greenlaw's replacement, Dee Winters, on the Chiefs' final drive of the game, driving down the field via several completions to the middle of the field (where Greenlaw would be roaming) to rookie wideout Rashee Rice.

Kansas City's offense has struggled immensely in the first half, posting just 157 total yards—including a 52-yard completion to Mecole Hardman—on its first five drives.

San Francisco currently leads 10-3 at halftime of Super Bowl 58, which is currently airing on CBS.