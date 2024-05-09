Highlights Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl, and is looking at a 9-12 month recovery.

San Francisco will miss Greenlaw, but has depth on its roster.

Greenlaw had one of his best seasons in 2023, both in run and pass defense.

One of the most memorable moments from Super Bowl 58 was also one of the most unfortunate. San Francisco 49er Dre Greenlaw, who had been playing through soreness, tore his Achilles tendon as he was hyping himself up to return to the field between series.

The linebacker recently discussed his recovery process with Matt Maiocco from the 49ers Talk Podcast, saying:

When I feel like I can go out there and I really contribute and bring everything I got, I'm just going to do that every game. I don't know if it's going to be two, three, five, six, eight or 10 (games).

Unfortunately, Achilles injuries have become quite common in the NFL, and each player's injury is different. Aaron Rodgers, who ruptured his Achilles in Week 1 of 2023, was practicing with the New York Jets by the end of the season and is now has no limitations. The typical recovery process is between nine and 12 months.

Related Top 5 playoff battles of the 49ers-Packers rivalry San Francisco and Green Bay have met in the playoffs an NFL-record 10 times, but which of those epic matchups stick in a fan's mind the most?

49ers Would Love to Have Their LB in Uniform Soon

San Francisco is again going into the year with championship expectations



© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Considering the 9-12 month recovery timeline, Greenlaw will miss some games this season and possibly a significant chunk of the campaign. Luckily for San Francisco, they have a loaded roster with plenty of depth. This means that Greenlaw isn't likely to be rushed back into action.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Between 2021 and 2023, PFF assigned Dre Greenlaw an 80.1 grade, ninth best among all linebackers with at least 1,500 snaps.

A smaller linebacker at only 6-feet and 230 pounds, Greenlaw has been a starter for the 49ers since the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. In San Francisco, he teams with another linebacker, who is also 230 pounds, in Fred Warner. The duo are both strong tacklers who offer above-average coverage skills.

Greenlaw had his best season in the NFL in 2023, notching 120 tackles with 1.5 sacks to go with five tackles for loss. He was also active in coverage, with four passes defended. Greenlaw is always a threat with the ball in his hand, and he has scored four defensive touchdowns in his career, three on interceptions and one on a fumble recovery.

The 49ers attempted to sign Eric Kendricks as a temporary replacement for Greenlaw this offseason. However, Kendricks reneged and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Kendricks noted that he wanted to be able to play more and not just be insurance for Greenlaw.

Source: Matt Maiocco

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.