Headlined by the era-defining Big Three of LeBron James , Stephen Curry , and Kevin Durant , Team USA is bringing one of its best-ever collections of talent to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

In addition to these three established legends, the squad features multiple other of the NBA 's very best players, with Joel Embiid and Jrue Holiday joining them in the projected starting lineup. This starting five may very well shift on a game-to-game basis, but Embiid and Holiday have started many of USA's exhibition games at the center and shooting guard positions, respectively.

With such an impressive roster, this version of Team USA has drawn comparisons to the iconic 1992 Dream Team, the country's greatest international team of all-time. Headlined by a prime Michael Jordan , the Dream Team rolled out a starting lineup of Hall-of-Famers to blow out Croatia by 32 points and win the Gold Medal at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics. This group set an extremely high bar of dominance for future iterations of Team USA.

1992 Dream Team vs. 2024 Team USA Roster Comparison Position 1992 Dream Team 2024 Team USA PG Magic Johnson Stephen Curry SG Michael Jordan Jrue Holiday SF Scottie Pippen Kevin Durant PF Karl Malone LeBron James C Patrick Ewing Joel Embiid Reserve Charles Barkley Jayson Tatum Reserve Larry Bird Anthony Davis Reserve Clyde Drexler Anthony Edwards Reserve David Robinson Bam Adebayo Reserve Chris Mullin Devin Booker Reserve John Stockton Tyrese Haliburton Reserve Christian Laettner Derrick White

As Team USA Basketball embarks on their 2024 Olympic journey, the question of how they stack up against the Dream Team hangs in the balance.

Point Guard: Magic Johnson vs. Stephen Curry

The two greatest ever at the position, Curry holds the advantage at point guard as he is still in his prime

In the seasons Magic Johnson played prior to his appearance on the 1992 Dream Team, he was still among the very best players in the NBA. However, after contracting HIV in 1991, the three-time MVP retired from the L.A. Lakers , missing the entirety of the 1991-92 NBA season. He would not appear again in an NBA game until 1995, but still ran the point guard position for the Dream Team.

While the Lakers great still shone as the team's co-captain, it's hard to give him the edge over Curry, who is still in his prime. The four-time champion is fresh off another All-NBA campaign and is just two years removed from his 2022 Finals MVP performance. His unprecedented shooting ability will pose a tremendous challenge for opponents on the Olympic stage.

1990-91 (Did Not Play in 1991-92) Magic Johnson vs. 2023-24 Stephen Curry Stats Category Magic Johnson Stats Stephen Curry Stats PTS 19.4 26.4 REB 7.0 4.5 AST 12.5 5.1 STL 1.3 0.7 BLK 0.2 0.4 2PA 9.2 7.7 2P% 53.2% 51.5% 3PA 3.2 11.8 3P% 32.0% 40.8% FTA 7.3 4.4 FT% 90.6% 92.3% TS% 62.3% 61.6%

Shooting Guard: Michael Jordan vs. Jrue Holiday

In the midst of his prime in 1992, this version of Michael Jordan remains arguably the best basketball player of all-time

Fresh off his second championship ring, Holiday fits in perfectly next to a lineup of offensive dynamos. He's a hard-nosed defender at the first-level, and a nice complementary shot-maker and playmaker on offense. However, he pales in comparison to Jordan. Arguably the greatest player of all-time, the 1992 NBA MVP was at the peak of his powers throughout the early 1990s and the headliner of the Dream Team.

1991-92 Michael Jordan vs. 2023-24 Jrue Holiday Stats Category Michael Jordan Stats Jrue Holiday Stats PTS 30.1 12.5 REB 6.4 5.4 AST 6.1 4.8 STL 2.3 0.9 BLK 0.9 0.8 2PA 21.5 5.3 2P% 53.3% 52.6% 3PA 1.3 4.7 3P% 27.0% 42.9% FTA 7.4 1.0 FT% 83.2% 83.3% TS% 57.9% 59.7%

Small Forward: Scottie Pippen vs. Kevin Durant

Whie Pippen remains an all-time great in his own right, Durant's superior offensive ability gives him the edge

Arguably the greatest international player ever, Durant is Team USA's all-time leading scorer and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. While a younger Scottie Pippen holds an argument against this older version of Durant, he lacks the bucket-getting aptitude that the four-time scoring champion still has.

Pippen's defensive excellence and versatile offensive utility made him the perfect secondary star next to Jordan on the back-to-back champion Chicago Bulls , but not quite the individual talent that Durant is.

1991-92 Scottie Pippen vs. 2023-24 Kevin Durant Stats Category Scottie Pippen Stats Kevin Durant Stats PTS 21.0 27.1 REB 7.7 6.6 AST 7.0 5.0 STL 1.9 0.9 BLK 1.1 1.2 2PA 15.6 13.7 2P% 52.5% 56.7% 3PA 1.0 5.4 3P% 20.0% 41.3% FTA 5.3 5.6 FT% 76.0% 85.6% TS% 55.5% 62.6%

Power Forward: Karl Malone vs. LeBron James

A post-prime James gets the nod over a pre-prime Malone due to his playmaking excellence

Likely the closest positional matchup between the two squads, LeBron James brings physical, versatile frontcourt play to Team USA as Karl Malone did 32 years prior. While a pre-prime Malone was a more dominant scorer and defender than James is at this stage, James brings an incomparable playmaking aptitude. The greatest player of the 21st century will be able to control the game as a point forward, giving him the edge over Malone.

1991-92 Karl Malone vs. 2023-24 LeBron James Statistical Averages Category Malone Average James Average PTS 28.0 25.7 REB 11.2 7.3 AST 3.0 8.3 STL 1.3 1.3 BLK 0.6 0.5 2PA 18.5 12.8 2P% 53.0% 59.2% 3PA 0.3 5.1 3P% 17.6% 41.0% FTA 10.7 5.7 FT% 77.8% 75.0% TS% 59.9% 63.0%

Center: Patrick Ewing vs. Joel Embiid

A top-two basketball player in the world when healthy, Embiid gets the edge over Ewing

In 1991-92, Patrick Ewing was among the best centers in the NBA, playing at a fringe-MVP level. The man in the middle for the New York Knicks , he starred on both sides of the ball. However, not to the degree that Embiid has been recently. After winning the MVP award in 2022-23, the Philadelphia 76ers big man jumped out to the MVP lead once again in 2023-24 before an injury derailed his candidacy. He earns the advantage at the center position.

1991-92 Patrick Ewing vs. 2023-24 Joel Embiid Stats Category Patrick Ewing Stats Joel Embiid Stats PTS 24.0 34.7 REB 11.2 11.0 AST 1.9 5.6 STL 1.1 1.2 BLK 3.0 1.7 2PA 18.5 18.3 2P% 52.3% 55.6% 3PA 0.1 3.6 3P% 16.7% 38.8% FTA 6.2 11.6 FT% 73.8% 88.3% TS% 56.3% 64.4%

Reserves

Due to their experience, pedigree, and versatility, the Dream Team wins the battle of the benches

With players such as Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis , Team USA is bringing some great talents off the bench in 2024, but it's not quite up to par with what the Dream Team had. Joining an experienced Larry Bird , one of the greatest players of all-time, their bench included younger legends such as David Robinson, Clyde Drexler, and a prime Charles Barkley , who Team USA currently has no match for.

1991-92 Charles Barkley Stats Category Stats PTS 23.1 REB 11.1 AST 4.1 STL 1.8 BLK 0.6 2PA 13.2 2P% 59.7% 3PA 1.8 3P% 23.4% FTA 8.7 FT% 69.5% TS% 61.2%

Verdict

While 2024 Team USA may be a greater collection of talent than the 1992 Dream Team, they are unlikely to match the dominance of their predecessors

On paper, 2024 Team USA has a slight edge over the Dream Team in terms of NBA talent. However, due to the influx of international talent, they will be facing much better teams on their Olympic path.

As a result, it's unlikely that they will be able to match the dominance of the Dream Team, who won every match by at least 32 points.