On the conclusion of the 2023 Women's World Cup, fans are now looking forward to the return of club football and the 2023/24 Women's Super League season.

Reigning champions Chelsea will be hoping to make it five league titles on the trot, while the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa will all be competing for a Women’s Champions League spot.

Ahead of the forthcoming season, GiveMeSport has picked 11 players who impressed at the Women's World Cup but who have not yet played in the WSL.

Every fan would be delighted to have stars such as 25-year-old Spanish star Aitana Bonmatí, South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana or German captain Alexandra Popp at their club, so without further ado, let's go through our fantasy WSL transfer list using players from the Women's World Cup.

Linda Caicedo

Colombian wonderkid Linda Caicedo signed for Real Madrid earlier this year, but it hasn’t stopped fans dreaming about a shock WSL move.

While Caicedo may be bound to Liga F for the next three years, we can hope that at some point in the near future, the Copa América Femenina Golden Ball winner will decide to swap the Spanish sunshine for the shores of the UK.

At the Women’s World Cup, Caicedo impressed with her fast footwork, insane pace and sensational striking ability. She also played a crucial role in Colombia’s 2-1 win over two-time champions Germany in the group stages.

Aitana Bonmatí

Another player fans hope will one day exit Liga F for the mighty Women’s Super League is Aitana Bonmatí.

While competing at her second Women’s World Cup, the 25-year-old has racked up three goals and two assists as Jorge Vilda’s Spanish side reached the final.

Having played for Barcelona since 2016, it’s hard to imagine the midfielder exiting the club anytime soon.

However, stranger things have happened, right?

Esmee Brugts

Arguably contributing two of the greatest goals to the 2023 Women’s World Cup was Dutch superstar Esmee Brugts.

Despite the Netherlands being eliminated from the tournament, players such as Jill Roord and 20-year-old Brughts shone and caught the eyes of many WSL followers. Social media has been whipped up into a frenzy and is demanding that the midfielder show off her skills on English soil.

Having played at SV Heinenoord and FC Binnenmaas at youth level, the midfielder signed her first contract at PSV Vrouwen in 2020 and has since made 50 league appearances for the club. Could anything tempt her away?

Salma Paralluelo

The 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo has been a major impact player for Spain during the Women’s World Cup.

Having played six matches and scored two winning goals, the winger is currently on every women’s football fan's radar.

Some have taken to social media to praise her raw talent and congratulate her on the team’s success. However, others are posting that they want Paralluelo to join their WSL club ASAP.

Barbara Banda

While Zambia failed to make it out of the group stages, Barbara Banda made it clear that her nation was not going down without a fight.

During her time in the tournament, the 23-year-old registered one goal and one assist in three games.

As of July 2021, she is the all-time top African goalscorer in Olympic history and currently plays for Chinese club Shanghai Shengli.

Many WSL clubs would love to have Banda's goal scoring prowess – could she soon be moving to England?

Sophia Smith

If you hadn’t heard of US women’s national team star Sophia Smith before the Women’s World Cup, then we can bet you know her now.

At 23, Smith already has 34 international caps under her belt and has made 62 appearances in all competitions for NWSL club, Portland Thorns.

Fans across social media are begging for the forward to leave her native USA and link-up with an English club.

However, due to the international selection allegedly favoring those who ply their trade in America, that may not happen anytime soon.

Miyazawa Hinata

Despite Japan being knocked out of the Women’s World Cup by Sweden earlier this month, Miyazawa Hinata is still leading the 2023 Golden Boot race.

With five goals in five games, the 23-year-old seriously introduced herself on the world stage this summer, and fans have been quick to pledge their allegiance.

The midfielder currently plays in MyNavi Sendai in the Japan Women's Empowerment Professional Football League. For the team, she has 39 league appearances and scored four goals.

Ary Borges

At 23, Ary Borges has wracked up 30 caps for Brazil, netted ten goals and sealed herself as a one-to-watch during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Despite playing for Racing Louisville since the start of the NWSL season, fans are getting excited about the rumours that Borges could transfer to Arsenal sometime soon.

However, at the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed.

Thembi Kgatlana

Another Racing Louisville player that WSL viewers want clubs to snatch up is South African star Thembi Kgatlana.

At 27, the forward has played for a plethora of clubs including Benfica, Atlético Madrid and NWSL side Houston Dash.

She signed for Kim Björkegren’s side in 2022 but has only made two appearances for the club due to tearing her Achilles tendon.

However, after a history-making run at the World Cup with her nation, we can expect to see a lot more of Kgatlana.