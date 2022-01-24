Highlights Liverpool's historic comeback ended Barcelona's Champions League run in 2019.

Footage from Barcelona's dressing room showed emotional devastation after the 4-0 loss at Anfield.

Barcelona's players were left shell-shocked after their unexpected capitulation.

It’s hard not to suspect that Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League five years ago has contributed at least partly to their demise from being one of the best teams in the world. Of course, the club’s management of its finances has been the biggest problem. It’s what led to the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021, after all.

But that night at Anfield - May 7, 2019 - was always going to be difficult to recover from, and so it’s proved. Barcelona were 90 minutes away from a final against Tottenham that they would have expected to win. They'd collected four points against the Premier League side in the group stage, after all.

But a collapse of truly historic proportions paved the way for a lengthy period of heartache in the city. Five years later, some would say the Spanish club haven't yet recovered from that fateful night in England.

Liverpoo's Incredible Comeback

The Reds went on to win their sixth Champions League

Barcelona entered the return leg of their semi-final meeting against Liverpool with a 3-0 advantage. Divock Origi scored an early goal for the Reds but, knowing that Liverpool’s chances would be significantly harmed with just one goal, Barcelona still would have felt comfortable.

However, three more goals, ending with Origi’s strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner in the 79th minute, would go on to stun Messi and co. and knock them out of the competition. Georginio Wijnaldum bagged a brace after being introduced as a half-time substitute for the injured Andy Robertson. View Origi's match-winner below:

Jordi Alba was reduced to tears

Unfortunately for Barcelona’s players - and to the benefit of everyone else - the club were participating in a documentary that followed them throughout the 2018-19 campaign. It meant there were cameras inside the dressing room at full-time of the Liverpool defeat, and the footage was remarkable.

Jordi Alba, in particular, appears to be distraught at what unfolded in England. The left-back had endured a torrid time against Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's right flank. A clip showed the Spaniard in tears at half-time of the game, despite his side still being 3-1 ahead on aggregate at the time. View the video below:

After the second half transpired with a Divock Origi strike and a Gini Wijnalum brace knocking the Spanish giants out of the Champions League, further video footage shows the emotion felt by the stunned Barca stars. Silence fills the room as the players sit shell-shocked at what’s just happened. The likes of Messi, Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal can be seen in disbelief as their hopes of a sixth Champions League triumph faded within 90 minutes of football. View the clip below:

Barcelona Manager Reacted to Horror Show

Ernesto Valverde recalled a similar match from the year before

Months after the shock defeat, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde spoke about the impact that it had on his players. The Spanish boss claimed (per Marca):

“At Anfield, we had chances, but they scored early on and psychologically we started worrying that what happened in Rome might happen again. There was a moment of weakness and we paid for it. It was one of the toughest moments of the year.”

The mentioned Rome result was a reference to another one of the greatest Champions League comebacks in history, as AS Roma overcame a large deficit against the Catalan side the year before the Anfield destruction. Since these collapses in Europe's elite competition, Barca have failed to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool overtook Barcelona in Champions League wins after going on to lift the trophy in 2019.