In March 2021, Drew Brees officially called it a career. After 15 years with the New Orleans Saints, and 20 seasons in the NFL overall, the Purdue product hung up his cleats. Many football fans were sad to see the future Hall of Famer go. And it's a decision Brees himself has struggled with in recent years.

Brees spoke about his retirement this week. The former Saints signal-caller acknowledged that it was time for him to walk away. However, if it weren't for injuries in his throwing arm, he may have played a few more years in the NFL. As shared by ESPN, he said:

"Honestly, man, if my right arm was still working, I probably would've played another three years. My body feels great. My body can play. My right arm can't. Unfortunately, that's what kind of forced me to step away. And it was time too."

Brees Feels He Ended His Career Without Closure

Brees talked about circumstances around his last NFL game

Brees played his final game in the 2020 playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was certainly not a storybook ending, as Brees lacked the pinpoint accuracy he was known for and lacked any zip in his throwing arm. Brees completed just 19 of his 34 passes, throwing for 134 yards and one touchdown. The future Hall of Famer also threw three costly interceptions as New Orleans lost 30-20.

Drew Brees Career Stats Stat Category Totals Passing Yards 80,358 Touchdowns 571 Completion Percentage 67.7 QB Rating 98.7

Beyond the playoff loss, Brees felt there was a lack of closure in that game. New Orleans played at home, but only around 4,000 fans were allowed to attend. The game took place during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic that sparked lockdown protocols across the country.

"Certainly to have it be in a situation like that where you're not able to really be with the fans and celebrate it with all those who are so important, I felt like there was a little bit of a lack of closure. I try not to think about, like, the glance back in the Dome dome, because I wish it would've been with a packed house. That energy that is so synonymous with the Superdome that I'll always remember and what we always fed off every game day. My image of the Dome is much different than that last one."

As a result, Brees has legitimately considered coming out of retirement and playing once again. However, surgery on his right shoulder prevented him from making a return to the gridiron. In fact, Brees mentioned that he can no longer throw with his right arm. He has to use his left arm when playing football with his kids.

"I can drop a dime like 30 yards, left-handed... Unfortunately, you need a little bit more than that to compete at this level. I throw left-handed with the boys, with everything. Anything below my shoulder, below the waist, racket sports, golf, that's fine."

Brees is no longer playing, but he will be on the field sometime this season. The Saints have announced that the Purdue product will be the lone inductee into the team's Hall of Fame sometime this year. Perhaps that event can help bring some of the closure he has struggled to find in the years after retirement.

