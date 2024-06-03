Highlights Drew Brees expresses interest in broadcasting NFL games, seeking more opportunities.

Brees believes he could be the best broadcaster, emphasizing his passion for the game.

Potential competitiveness with Tom Brady fuels Brees' desire to excel in broadcasting after retirement.

With Tom Brady set to replace Greg Olsen in Fox's broadcast booth, another superstar QB, Drew Brees, is expressing interest in being a broadcaster.

Brees, who will almost certainly be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, already has one season of analyst work with NBC under his belt. Now he's looking for more (via New Orleans Saints):

The thing that I wanted to do most that I felt I could bring the most value at was broadcasting NFL games, and it was the thing I had the least opportunity to do. I was able to do a little bit of college at Notre Dame, just two NFL games, broadcasting, they were eight weeks apart, and then the studio stuff. But, man, I love the game, and I would love to broadcast NFL games at some point again. I think I could be the best at it.

The former New Orleans Saints QB expressed his desire while talking about his upcoming induction into the Saints' team Hall of Fame.

Related Drew Brees Considered NFL Comeback: 'Lack of Closure' Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently opened up about his retirement from the NFL.

Brees Thinks He'd Be the Best

The QB already has some experience with NBC.

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brees recently doubled down on his desire in another tweet on Saturday:

Yep, I said it. SNF, MNF or Thursday Night Football. Come get me when you’re ready! Until then I’m coaching ball.

Brees retired from the NFL in 2020 and worked as a color commentator for Notre Dame games on NBC, alongside play-by-play man Mike Tirico. He worked as a studio analyst for NBC's "Football Night in America" studio show as well. The 45-year-old was also on the call for a Wild Card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only 15 times in NFL history has a QB thrown for 5,000+ yards in a season. A third of those (5) were produced by Drew Brees, an NFL record. No other passer has done it more than twice.

It made waves when it was announced that Fox would hire Brady to work in the broadcast booth this fall, displacing number one analyst Greg Olsen.

The former Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers tight end was universally praised for his work in the booth, even earning himself an Emmy Award, and some viewers were upset to see him replaced by Brady; the GOAT might be the best quarterback of all time, but he has limited broadcasting experience, though he has impressed in front of the mic in recent months.

Former players often make for good color analysts, especially QBs, who need to have an increased understanding of concepts. They offer insights that only former players and coaches can really give, which viewers appreciate.

This also could be a minor bit of competitiveness on Brees' part. Brees and Brady have careers that mostly overlapped, even sharing a sweet moment together with their families on the field after Brady eliminated Brees to end the latter's career in the 2020 playoffs. Perhaps Brees sees this as a post-career way to best Brady one last time.

Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady NFL Stats Category Drew Brees Tom Brady Starts 286 333 Completions 7,142 7,753 Yards 80,358 89,214 TDs 571 649 Comp. % 67.7 64.3 Yards/Attempt 7.6 7.4 Passer Rating 98.7 97.2 Yards/Game 280.0 266.3 H2H Record 5-2 2-5 H2H Playoff Record 0-1 1-0 Regular Season Wins 172 251 Winning % 60.1 75.4 Pro Bowls 13 15 1st-Team All-Pros 1 3 2nd-Team All-Pros 4 3 MVPs 0 3 OPOYs 2 2 Super Bowl Wins 1 7

The bigger question is, would Brees be any good at it? He seemed competent enough during his work covering Notre Dame, though he did take some criticism. He certainly hasn't gotten the consensus praise that Olsen has.

Then again, if Brees believes he can be "the best" at it, especially after already getting a test, perhaps he's right. He certainly was a top-five QB for most of his career, so perhaps he'd be just as good as a color commentator. His understanding of the game of football can certainly be described as second-to-none, the only question is how well he can articulate that expertise.

Sources: New Orleans Saints

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.