Highlights Drew Dober sustained a dreadful cut in his lightweight bout against Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

Despite facing the gruesome injury, Dober fought valiantly but was ultimately defeated via doctor's stoppage in the third round.

The bout was awarded Fight of the Night, with both men receiving a $50,000 bonus after the all-out war.

One of the worst cuts in MMA history occurred on Saturday night during the lightweight bout between Jean Silva and Drew Dober at UFC Denver. Hometown favourite Dober suffered a grotesque cut above his left eye in the second round of the fight, leaving him sporting a disturbing crimson mask for most of the fight.

Despite the gore that was engulfing his face, Dober fought on against a game Silva. The bout was ultimately ended via doctor's stoppage 1:28 into the third round, giving Silva the TKO victory.

The nasty gash came from Lord Assassin's repeated success with elbow strikes. Silva nearly stopped Dober late in the second round with a spectacular spinning elbow that rocked the already brutalised 35-year-old American.

Drew Dober Received $50,000 After Fighting Through Gruesome Cut at UFC Denver

It was one of the deepest wounds ever seen in the Octagon

The fight was an all-out war, Silva demonstrating his killer striking while Dober evidently showed off his immense grit and durability. Something had to give however, and that unfortunately turned out to be the eyebrow of Dober.

"I got these neanderthal eyebrows," said Dober after the fight. "They cut open very easily. This is what I mean being a warrior. I will fight anybody. This is what fighting’s all about. We throw hands and we make war."

A standing ovation was awarded to both men after the fight by the Colorado crowd, applauding Dober's toughness and Silva's ruthlessness. The 27-year-old Silva stepped in for Dober's original opponent Mike Davis after he suffered a bicep injury and was forced to withdraw. The result for Silva is made all the more impressive considering he just knocked out Charles Jourdain at featherweight just two weeks prior on the undercard of UFC 303.

Despite the disappointment, Dober has been gracious in defeat, taking to Instagram after the fight to say:

"Such an honor to be able to step in there and show off my heart and determination. Thank you, Denver, and the UFC for these moments and opportunities. There is no shame in failure. Just an opportunity to become a better man."

The bout was deservedly given the Fight of the Night honours, meaning both men will pocket that well-earned $50,000 bonus. This takes Dober's Fight of the Night award tally up to four, matching his number of Performance of the Night victories.

The victory takes Silva to 14-2 in his MMA career, with three stoppage wins from three in the UFC. Dober slips to a record of 27-14-1, with this loss being his second this year following his decision loss to Renato Moicano in February.