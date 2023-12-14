Highlights The Seahawks have dropped four games in a row but are still in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

Backup Drew Lock has shown promise and can help the team compete if starting QB Geno Smith is unable to play.

Lock has a strong arm and talented skill-position players to work with, giving him a chance to succeed as the Seahawks' starting QB.

The Seattle Seahawks haven't had the kind of season they hoped for. Just a few short weeks ago, the team was sitting at 6-3 and thinking about challenging the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West title. But the team has now dropped four games in a row, with two of those losses coming against San Francisco and one against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks are now 6-7 but are still in the thick of things in the NFC playoff race. Things won't get any easier in Week 15, however, as Seattle is set to take on the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles. And there is still the question of whether starting quarterback Geno Smith will play.

Smith wasn't able to play in Week 14's loss to the 49ers, and backup Drew Lock gave the team a spark, keeping the Seahawks competitive against one of the best teams in the league. Smith may not play again in Week 15, and if he can't, Lock can help the team compete.

Related NFL Playoff Picture: Standings, tiebreakers, and scenarios With only four weeks left in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff pictures in both conferences are getting very tight. Who has the edge?

Lock has significant experience as a starter

The quarterback started 21 games in his first three years with the Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Lock was a star in college for Missouri, and it was clear early on that he was going to play in the NFL. He had a monster junior season in 2017 but opted to come back for his senior year. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Denver Broncos.

He was injured early on in his rookie season, but Lock started five games in 2019 and looked like the Broncos' quarterback of the future. He was named the day-one starter of the 2020 COVID season, but his play went backward from his promising rookie year, and he led the league in interceptions.

Stat Drew Lock 2019 Drew Lock 2020 Games 5 13 W-L 4-1 4-9 Pass Yards/Game 204 225.6 Yards/Attempt 6.5 6.6 Completion % 64.1 57.3 TD-INT 7-3 16-15 Passer Rating 89.7 75.4

In 2021, the Broncos brought in veteran Teddy Bridgewater to be their starter. Lock did get the opportunity to start three games and was fine, but it was clear that he was no longer going to be in the team's long-term plans.

In 2022, the Broncos took a big swing and traded for Russell Wilson. Lock was part of the package that went to the Seahawks. He had a chance to compete for the starting job that offseason, but lost out to Smith. Now with Smith sidelined due to injury, he will be tasked with stepping up.

Backups have shone in the past for the Seahawks

Long-time backup Geno Smith had a breakout year in 2022

Smith's early career was similar to Lock's. He was a second-round pick who was given the chance to start early in his career for the New York Jets. After a few seasons, he bounced around and had served as Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle since 2019.

Smith hadn't been a regular starter since 2014, but once he had the chance to start for the Seahawks, he took the job and ran with it. The quarterback made the Pro Bowl in 2022, was named the Comeback Player of the Year, and signed a $75 million contract in the offseason.

John Schneider and Pete Carroll's Seahawks regime has proven that they can develop a quarterback. Russell Wilson was a third-round pick who became a superstar. Geno Smith hadn't started regularly for seven seasons but played Pro Bowl-caliber football when he got the nod from Carroll and company.

There is no reason why Lock can't have a similar run to the one Smith had. He has been working with the Seahawks for almost two years and looked very comfortable when he got the start against the 49ers in Week 14.

Lock will have significant talent to work with

Seattle features talented skill position players at receiver and running back

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

During his draft process, scouts noted that Lock had a very strong arm and a quick and sudden release. With the Seahawks, he has players who can take advantage of his arm talent. D.K. Metcalf is a size and speed freak at wide receiver who can make plays on almost any ball. Tyler Lockett is a silky smooth route runner who can keep the chains moving. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a strong third option.

Receiver Receptions Yards TDs Yards Per Catch DK Metcalf 51 864 7 16.9 Tyler Lockett 65 711 4 10.9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 49 493 2 10.1

The Seahawks also have two talented running backs in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Walker is a between-the-tackles runner who finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022. Charbonnet, a second-round pick this season, can help Lock by catching the ball out of the backfield.

Seattle's offensive line should also be able to help Lock. The team has allowed 32 sacks this season, which is middle of the pack in the NFL. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, both drafted in 2022, have emerged as bookend tackles of the future for the Seahawks.

If Lock does get the start against the Eagles, it will be a tough one to win, but he should be able to move the ball against a Philly pass defense allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL this year. The Seahawks' schedule will lighten significantly after the Eagles game, so if Lock stays under center, he could make a case down the stretch for a better shot at a starting job in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise