It's a truism in the NFL that for most teams, the backup quarterback is more popular than the starter.

That's because unless the team has a true star as their starter, most fans will romanticize the backup, thinking he can perform better.

That's rarely true, of course, but it's true often enough that fans start to daydream. Especially if the starter has been inconsistent and the backup has been a starter previously.

That may be the case in New York. While Daniel Jones remains the New York Giants' starting QB, veteran Drew Lock has been brought in to be the backup. Since Lock started games with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, it might seem natural for Giants fans to clamor for him to start should Jones struggle.

Jones of course, is coming off a torn ACL, and there are plenty of questions as to whether he can truly be a franchise QB in New York.

Lock, at least publicly though, isn't ready to say he's coming for Jones' job.

Drew Lock Understands His Role

He is fine staying on the bench and not competing to start.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

While Lock may very well want to eventually be an NFL starter again, he's not verbalizing it. Instead, he's being the quintessential good teammate, telling NJ.com that he's not with the Giants to be the starter.

"I wouldn’t say that... I would say I appreciate the people that respect my game and know what I can do, but you’re the backup, and you’re here to help Daniel."

Lock feels like he can contribute to the team even if he's just holding a clipboard on the sidelines.

"Three years I wasn’t a starting quarterback I was patient then. I know how to be a backup, and just be ready if and when your time comes. As a backup, you hope it never comes, you hope the team’s playing good football. You hope Daniel stays healthy, but do everything you can to be ready, and when that time comes, just make the best of it."

Of course, given how often players get hurt in the NFL, Lock may get a shot to play anyway, regardless of how well Jones performs. Should that happen, Lock will be ready.

Drew Lock's 2023 Season Stats Games 4 Games Started 2 Completions 48 Attempts 76 Yards 543 Touchdowns 3 Interceptions 3

"I know I can do it," he said. "It is what it is. Whenever that time comes, if it comes, I’ll be ready." Though he signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Giants, Lock knows what his role is in New York.He's willing to work with the anointed starter to help the team succeed, whether he sees the field or not.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants had a 1-5 record with Daniel Jones as their starter in 2023, and went 5-6 in their other games, with Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor splitting starts.

Pushing the starter to be better is just one aspect of the backup job, especially when you're veteran. Even if the starter is also a veteran himself -- Jones and Lock both entered the league in 2019. Lock signed with the Giants back in March, with the intention always on being the backup.

"Me and Daniel have a great relationship... Daniel Jones is the starter of this team, and that’s been conveyed to me. I need to come in and push Daniel to be the best he can be."

On the other hand, a QB controversy can divide a locker room and fanbase. Lock seemingly understands that and appears willing to accept that he might not play at all -- like in 2022 when he never saw the field as a backup with Seattle.

Lock is saying all the right things. Still, if Jones falters or gets hurt, the Giants at least have an experienced passer ready to take over.

NFL teams can never have too many options at quarterback.

Source: NJ.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.