Many wrestling fans believe Drew McIntyre and LA Knight got into a legitimate fight during their triple threat match with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown on Friday night.

Following the Royal Rumble last Saturday, there were rumours backstage that McIntyre was unhappy with someone 'trying to get their moves in' during the match. When looking at the spot in question, the Scottish Warrior and Damian Priest can be seen colliding with Logan Paul and LA Knight in the middle of the ring, perhaps taking the attention away from McIntyre's elimination from the Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 full results Match Winner Duration Women's Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair 1:10:20 Men's Royal Rumble Jey Uso 1:20:15 Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes 25:05 DIY vs The Motor City Machine Guns DIY 14:00

Many believe Knight is the one that McIntyre has beef with, which would explain why the two started rolling round the ring on Friday night.

Drew McIntyre & LA Knight Could Have Real-Life Beef

The rumours only intensified after one moment on SmackDown