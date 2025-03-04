Summary The Road to WrestleMania has been chaotic for many WWE Superstars.

CM Punk is having a hard time escaping old foes.

Drew McIntyre reignited his feud with Punk on social media.

Following the Elimination Chamber and Monday Night Raw, CM Punk has found himself in the midst of a chaotic Road to WrestleMania. Despite the Best in the World's best efforts in Toronto, a revenge-seeking Seth Rollins cost Punk the match, handing the victory to the newly-turned heel John Cena.

Arriving on Raw, the Voice of the Voiceless ran down Cena, The Rock and Rollins before a lengthy pull-apart segment occurred between the Messiah and Punk. Now set for a huge WrestleMania-esque match at Madison Square Garden next week, Drew McIntyre has taken to X to remind the WWE Universe of his hatred of Punk.

The Scottish Psychopath and Punk enjoyed arguably WWE's best feud of 2024. Having injured the Best in the World at the Royal Rumble, the pair became inseparable despite Punk's inability to wrestle. Embarking on a trilogy of matches that ended in a highly-acclaimed encounter in Hell in a Cell, the pair haven't shied away from making it known how much they despise each other. Continuing to take shots at each other whenever they can, McIntyre has used his talent as one of WWE's best social media users to repurpose a decade-old tweet from The Rock and aim a dig at Punk.

Related WWE Superstars React to John Cena's Heel Turn Following John Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn at Elimination Chamber, his fellow WWE Superstars have reacted to his moment.

Drew McIntyre Aims Tweet at CM Punk

The Scotsman used The Rock's words to Punk's chagrin

This isn't the first time that CM Punk has felt hard done by on the Road to WrestleMania. Having been eliminated by Logan Paul at the Rumble and cheated out of victory at the Chamber by Rollins, the Best in the World experienced similar annoyance at the build to the Showcase of the Immortals in 2011.

Having announced a year in advance that Cena and Rock would main event WrestleMania 28, it saw CM Punk robbed of a main event spot he had so long deserved. Making his feelings known in his infamous pipe bomb promo on Raw, the rousing speech from Punk caused The Rock to tweet out. An evergreen tweet, McIntyre has used it to aim a dig at Punk for once again missing out on a closing match on the Grandest Stage of them All.

"14 years on and still relevant. Cry more you b**** Punk. I’ll see you down the line."

McIntyre's WrestleMania Plans

The three-time World Champion will have his chance at revenge

WWE

McIntyre will feel hard done by not being in a main event feud on the Road to WrestleMania following his career year in 2024. However, it appears a rematch of his short-lived WrestleMania 40 bout could be on the cards. Following a wrongful elimination at the Rumble in February, Damian Priest and McIntyre have been butting heads since.

Furthering their PLE interactions at the Chamber, a roll-up from Priest to the Scotsman saw Drew quickly removed from the match. Incensed at what occurred, McIntyre would attack the Archer of Infamy, leading to his elimination at the hands of Logan Paul. Unable to see eye-to-eye, it seems a match at WrestleMania is on the cards for the duo.