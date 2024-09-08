WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 was supposed to be the biggest night in the career of Drew McIntyre. Headlining the event, and challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against titleholder Roman Reigns, everything was set for an emotional homecoming for the UK native.

The promotion even brought back McIntyre's 'Broken Dreams' theme, beloved by fans, even if it was in a pre-walkout promo. The crowd in attendance at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff were ready to welcome their returning hero. The stage was well and truly set for McIntyre's crowning moment at WWE's first Premium Live Event in the UK since 2003, and its first stadium event in the country since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium.

Instead, they would be left disappointed as Reigns retained his title, aided by the main roster debut of his cousin, Solo Sikoa. So, instead of having the show ended by the conquering hero having his emotional homecoming, the audience were treated to the truly bizarre sight of the defeated McIntyre doing a duet with Tyson Fury!

Drew McIntyre was Offered the Chance to Win the World Title at Clash at the Castle 2022

'The Scottish Warrior' hated WWE's pitch for the main event

However, lifelong fan McIntyre has admitted that he rejected the opportunity to leave Wales with championship gold - as he wouldn't have pinned Reigns directly to end his Universal Championship reign - which at the time was just over two years long.

In a recent interview with Chris van Vliet, McIntyre spoke about the creative plan that was pitched to him by the company. The proposed finish of the main event would have seen Austin Theory cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase to turn the Reigns vs McIntyre bout into a Triple Threat match.

McIntyre would then have defeated Theory to win the belt - rather than Reigns - and it's fair to say that he wasn't thrilled by the suggestion.

"It's weird, because you look at certain moments, and in the moment when you're living them you're like 'this is ridiculous. We should have found a way out of this'. Theory could have cashed in, and I could have pinned him because we had to protect The Bloodline and Roman at that time, that's the top story in the company, the top character. And perhaps at that time, I was like, ‘I just feel this is a bad move’."

McIntyre went on to describe his singalong with heavyweight boxing champion Fury after the match as 'the worst moment of his entire career'.

"That thing with Tyson Fury. That was stupid. There's no excuse for that. That's the worst moment in my entire career. We did the bit, the song, and then I told him, ‘Hey, you want to sing Sweet Caroline, because British fans [love it]. They're upset that I lost. They don't know American Pie’. He was like, ‘Nah, I'm good’. I'm not gonna fight you, you’re Tyson Fury. I figured we're off the air that's why I started doing the Oasis bit and singing Don’t Look Back in Anger. Just got the crowd going. And I was like, ‘Oh, this sucks, but we're off the air’. Then I found out we're still on the air! It was a whole thing. But anyway, I digress, Oasis are back together. Gotta get some tickets for that! Yeah, that night, I was very upset."

Drew would finally win another world title in WWE at WrestleMania 40 after he defeated Seth Rollins. His joy was short-lived, though, as he held the World Heavyweight Championship for barely five minutes before Damian Priest cashed in the Money In The Bank briefcase to end his reign before it had ever truly begun.

The 39-year-old will surely be handed the chance for a long-term run as a world champion in WWE again at some point. After so many false starts, it's tough to argue that he doesn't deserve the opportunity.