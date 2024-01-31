Highlights Despite his contract expiring in April, Drew McIntyre has remained a key part of WWE's programming.

WWE has teased a future feud between McIntyre and CM Punk, despite Punk's injury and contract situation.

McIntyre's contract status and the potential rivalry with Punk are still uncertain, but fans will be updated as more information is released.

Despite Drew McIntyre setting up a future feud on Raw, it’s believed that his contract is still up this April. On the 1st of April last year, it was first revealed by PWInsider that his WWE deal had entered its final 12 months. Still, though, the Scot has remained a key part of WWE’s programming over the last year and has been part of a perfectly executed heel turn which was gradually done over a period of many months.

Though he hasn’t added any titles to his résumé since switching alignment, the fact that he’s been in and around the World Heavyweight Championship picture on Raw suggests that WWE still feel as if they can trust McIntyre to perform at a high level in spite of his uncertain contract status. Despite his future being unclear, the seeds have also been laid for a future feud with CM Punk.

WWE have teased a feud with Punk

Drew's contract will expire before Punk returns from injury

In the Royal Rumble, Punk tore his tricep and will be out of action for up to eight months. That didn't stop WWE from teasing a feud with Drew, whose current deal will expire long before that. While talking about Punk’s injury and potential return date, Dave Meltzer reported via Wrestling Observer Radio that McIntyre is still yet to renew his WWE deal, despite sowing the seeds for a potential match with the Chicago native going forward.

"I would say September is a reasonable return (for Punk). Which was interesting, really interesting, because they set up the big angle with Drew McIntyre tonight to be his opponent when he returns, and Drew McIntyre's not under contract past April. And that has not changed. Which really surprised me."

Given that Drew was the person who accidentally inflicted the tricep damage on Punk during last Saturday’s men’s Royal Rumble match, it makes all the sense in the world that he would interact with the Chicagoan this week in the wake of his injury news. But, given the intensity of the promo, it did seem as if WWE were perhaps setting something up that they wouldn’t be able to pay off.

Drew's contract wasn't the only one set to expire in 2024

Numerous stars could leave their companies this year

Across all companies, names like Sheamus, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will have to sit down with those in WWE to enter negotiations, while AEW’s Bryan Danielson is considering retirement at the end of his current deal, and it’s already confirmed that NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada will be moving away from his home promotion this year. However, despite McIntyre’s contract status being released last spring, there has been little indication of his future.

It’s believed that McIntyre’s current deal sees him to WrestleMania 40, but, should he re-sign with the company to take him past that date, they could easily turn their attention to last night’s segment between Drew and Punk to fuel a future rivalry between the two. As always, as more comes out about both Drew McIntyre’s contract status and CM Punk’s injury, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.