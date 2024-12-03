Key Takeaways Drew McIntyre is back after two months off TV and delivered a Claymore on Sami Zayn.

The man behind the attack on Jey Uso is still a mystery on WWE Raw.

McIntyre's motives for attacking Sami Zayn remain unclear.

After nearly two months away from WWE television, Drew McIntyre returned on the December 2nd edition of Monday Night Raw. The former WWE Champion appeared after the main event match between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn . McIntyre gave Zayn a Claymore, as he stood tall over the fallen superstar to end the show.

Drew McIntyre was last seen on October 5th following his Hell In A Cell loss to CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood. The man has been off television recuperating from the vicious match. But now, it appears like the Scottish Psychopath is back with a vendetta. What that is remains to be seen and WWE fans will have to tune in to next Monday's WWE Raw to find out his motive for attacking Sami Zayn.

What Are Drew McIntyre's Motives?

The Scottish Psychopath appears to be back with a vengeance

For context, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins agreed to face each other in the main event after the two traded some heated words concerning their respective relationships and history with Roman Reigns. Zayn argued it was Rollins who created the tyrannical monster that was Reigns due to the infamous chair shot 10 years ago that broke up The Shield. Seth, meanwhile, straight out called Sami "stupid" for agreeing to team with Roman during Survivor Series: WarGames despite all the manipulation and abuse The Tribal Chief had done to him.

"That monster Roman Reigns... YOU created that monster when you put a chair in his back 10 years ago." - Sami Zayn to Seth Rollins

Right before their showdown, Jey Uso was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant. During the match, Zayn accused Rollins as the main suspect. The Montreal, Quebec native even contemplated hitting the former World Heavyweight Champion with a steel chair as payback for taking out his Bloodline buddy. But after some thought, he decided against it and threw the weapon out of the ring.

This, however, did cost him, as Rollins was able to roll him up for the victory. Following the match, Seth told Sami that he needs to start using his brain a little more. As he looked on at Rollins, who was on his way back up the ramp, a man in a black hoodie came in and nailed Zayn in the head. McIntyre revealed himself, surprisingly, to a massive pop from the Angel of the Winds in Everett, Washington.

Following his game-changing return, McIntyre posted a video on his social media with a message to the WWE Universe. And he left a shivering message at the end.

"How soon you all forget?" - Drew McIntyre

McIntyre's motives remain unclear. Does it still have anything to do with CM Punk? Does he still have any animosity towards The Second City Saint? All these should be answered next Monday night.