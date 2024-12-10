Key Takeaways Drew McIntyre reveals he now has issues with those who teamed up with Roman Reigns at WarGames.

McIntyre returned to Raw last week and blindsided Sami Zayn with an attack at the end of the show.

McIntyre vs. Zayn is now set for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Drew McIntyre made a shocking return on WWE Raw last week and made a blindside attack on Sami Zayn to close the show. McIntyre hasn't been on television since WWE Bad Blood in early October, but came back with a vengeance in his first appearance on Raw in two months. On this week's episode, The Scottish Warrior explained his actions and revealed the new motivations that drove his return to the WWE. He even admitted to attacking Jey Uso. who was assaulted backstage during the show last week.

"I turned on Survivor Series... I saw Roman Reigns standing side by side with CM Punk. And who was by their side? Sami, Jimmy, Jey... with their stupid fingers in the air. After everything they know, Roman just snaps his fingers, and with their tails between their legs, they run right by his side. At least CM Punk took a bribe. They all sold out for absolutely nothing." - Drew McIntyre

McIntyre vs. Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event

Drew, Sami running it back

Credit: WWE

During the show, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins settled their differences in a verbal exchange. After doing so, he turned his intention to McIntyre. Zayn revealed he got the stamp of approval from Adam Pearce for a match with The Scottish Psychopath at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. As he made his way back up the ramp, McIntyre appeared out of nowhere and blindsided the Canadian with another attack.

It seems like WWE is running back another previous rivalry, but this time with fresh motives coming from Drew. All of 2024 has portrayed McIntyre as a motivated individual. The man usually has something to fight for and this time, he is back to going after people who fought alongside Roman Reigns at WarGames at Survivor Series. However, it seems like he has more of a problem with Sami, Jey, and Jimmy for being so easy to get. Surprisingly, he gave Punk some leeway since he teamed up with Roman for a bribe.