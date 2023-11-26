Drew McIntyre was reportedly incredibly angry immediately as a result of CM Punk's shocking WWE return and immediately left the AllState Arena, the venue for Survivor Series, after it happened.

Last night, 17,138 fans filed into the AllState Arena in Chicago to watch the 37th annual Survivor Series. It was the second consecutive installment of the thanksgiving tradition to feature the War Games stipulation, as, on the men’s side of things, McIntyre teamed up with Judgment Day to battle the babyface team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and a returning Randy Orton.

When it came down to it, it was 'The American Nightmare' planting Damian Priest with a ‘Cross Rhodes’ in order to seal the win for his team. However, coming out of the event, there’s only one thing dominating the world of wrestling; the return of CM Punk to WWE.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series

As the babyface team were celebrating their triumphant win inside of the War Games structure, the iconic static blasted over the speakers and 'Cult of Personality' hit during a WWE event for the first time in almost ten years and the 'Straight Edge Saviour' made an emphatic comeback.

As expected, the fans in Chicago came unglued to welcome their hometown icon back to WWE, with the returning star hugging several members of the audience near the stage and loud ‘CM Punk’ chants breaking out over the top of his entrance theme, but it doesn’t seem as if the pure joy experienced by the majority of fans was shared by some members of the roster.

VIDEO: CM Punk returned to WWE at the end of Survivor Series 2023

Drew McIntyre 'stormed out' of Survivor Series 2023

Immediately following the shock return, fan footage emerged of Seth, who was seemingly legitimately furious at the arrival of CM Punk, and news has now broken on Drew being angry following the conclusion of Survivor Series. Per PWInsider, the Scotsman ‘stormed out’ of last night’s Premium Live Event in what was described as a ‘loud and obvious situation’.

‘Drew McIntyre stormed out of the ring after the end of the War Games match that closed Survivor Series. McIntyre stormed into the back, slammed his locker room door, threw on a Hoodie and immediately left the Allstate Arena. It was obvious to everyone that McIntyre was angry, but no word yet as to why. It was such a loud and obvious situation that a lot of people witnessed it and it's become a subject of conversation over the last hour.’

At the time news of McIntyre's exit broke, the reason behind his alleged bad mood wasn't clear, but it was reported by Sean Ross Sapp that talent were only told of CM Punk’s impending return just before the entrances for main event began, so it’s entirely plausible that Drew was letting his frustrations out after having to compete before being able to process the news of Punk’s comeback.

That's not all, as Fightful is also reporting that sources have informed them that McIntyre storming out of the arena following the culmination of last night's show was 'linked' to Punk's return to WWE, as it seems like he wasn't too happy with the former World Heavyweight Champion being welcomed back into the company.

The 45-year-old is someone who has divided opinion everywhere he’s been, and comes into WWE off the back of two backstage incidents in AEW which ultimately led to his firing. So, as much as it appears as if members of the roster are genuinely unhappy heading out of Survivor Series, we have to mention the possibility that WWE is playing off what happened with Punk in AEW and creating storylines of backstage unrest, but that's far from confirmed.

We don’t yet know more about the nature of the atmosphere behind the scenes, and the situation is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.

As always, as more comes out about Drew McIntyre storming out of Survivor Series, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.