On April 1, PWInsider first broke the news that McIntyre’s WWE contract has entered its final year. This shocked many fans, not least because it was clarified that the two sides were ‘not even close’ to agreeing to a new deal at the time.

As such, the Scotsman’s future has been a popular topic of discussion among wrestling fans and journalists as the year has progressed. It was said that Drew’s creative direction was a big factor in any potential negotiations, but, whether that’s true or not, it hasn’t stopped McIntyre from being heavily involved in WWE’s weekly TV as of late.

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract expires next year

In fact, the former WWE Champion is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and many are linking Drew with a potential heel turn in the near future.

His current role on Raw may make some viewers assume that all issues have been ironed out between WWE and The Scottish Warrior, however, in a new update from Fightful, it’s been claimed that the 38-year-old is still yet to commit his future to the company he made a triumphant return to in 2017.

Fightful had reported that many top WWE stars whose contracts are expiring in 2024 have yet to be approached by WWE. We can’t say that he’s not been approached, but as of now, we’re told that Drew McIntyre has not signed a new contract with WWE. There had been some Twitter rumors indicating he had re-signed, but according to what he and WWE have told people, that's not true.’

The report even states that Drew's deal with WWE is set to expire before WrestleMania XL next year, meaning if he doesn't sign a new contract before then, Triple H won't be able to book the former World Champion in a featured match at the show.

Drew McIntyre could be the 'first domino' in WWE contract negotiations

There will be those who would like to see Drew leave WWE and return to the indies where he found so much success in the past, or even have a spell in AEW. However, as he is making reference to on TV, it still doesn’t sit right with many that McIntyre’s world title run came in front of no fans, so it would surely be right to have him complete a proper stint on top before he leaves the company.

Interestingly, Fightful links McIntyre’s contract situation to the recent merger between WWE and UFC. They point out that this is the first instance of a major star’s deal coming close to expiry under the banner of the TKO Group and say that Drew could easily become the first ‘domino’ to fall under the new leadership.

Specifically, it's said that the former NXT Champion is currently set to become a free agent ahead of next year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia, as he only has five months left on his current contract.

Also, it was mentioned that WWE will have to begin negotiations with many more stars in the coming months. In particular, Becky Lynch was named as someone to keep an eye on as her deal is set to expire in 2024, we also know that Sheamus is on the list of performers who may choose to leave the WWE in the next 12 months.

As always, as more comes out about the future of Drew McIntyre and the other wrestlers whose contracts are up in 2024, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.