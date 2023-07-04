Drew McIntyre has been a rarely spotted figure in recent months with his contract with the WWE still up in the air.

His current deal is allegedly due to end at the beginning of 2024 and rumours of a potential falling out with the upper brass of the organisation have left fans fearing for his future.

Not least as he hadn’t made an appearance in the arena since back on the 2nd of January. That was, however, until Money in the Bank this past weekend in London, England.

Drew McIntyre's return to WWE

After a six-month absence, the 38-year-old Scotsman made his return and immediately attacked his arch-rival Gunther.

Prior to McIntyre’s entrance, Gunther had made light work of Matt Riddle as he continues to extend his time as Intercontinental Champion, with the record for the longest time holding the position now firmly on the horizon.

The only man capable of stopping him at this moment is seemingly Drew McIntyre, as the Scotsman followed up his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank by showing up to support Riddle on Monday Night Raw.

This time, McIntyre was taking on the other members of Imperium, which he did with great ease before staring down a retreating Gunther. It was quite the follow-up to his Money in the Bank appearance and left fans wanting more.

One fan in particular perhaps wanted a little more than most as could clearly be heard during Riddle and McIntyre’s post-match interview.

Video: Female fan shouts out to Drew McIntyre

As the pair were discussing a further challenge to Gunther’s reign as champion, a woman in the background can clearly be heard screaming “take your top off” at the absolute top of her lungs.

McIntyre rather laughed off the comment but said he could hear the lady and for a second his usually very strong Scottish accent did slip into something much more mild.

Fans online were quick to react to the segment with support for the return of The Scottish Warrior. Clearly he has been sorely missed, especially by that lady.

Unfortunately for the lady in question, McIntyre remained fully clothed throughout the segment, but her comment certainly got some laughs from the crowd, many of whom were probably quite open to her proposal.

Now that he has officially returned, McIntyre has unfinished business with Gunther having lost against him in a classic of a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39 involving Sheamus.

A rematch is now clearly on the cards with McIntyre desperate to stop Gunther claiming the record for longest time as Intercontinental Champion.