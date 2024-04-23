Highlights Sheamus and Drew McIntyre shared the ring together again during a promo on Monday Night Raw on the 22nd of April.

Despite being good friends, the promo turned personal when Sheamus brought up McIntyre's WrestleMania 40 defeat.

The Scottish Warrior responded by bringing up Sheamus' weight gain during his absence from WWE through injury.

A heated exchange between WWE Superstars Sheamus and Drew McIntyre ahead of The Celtic Warrior's showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw threatened to upstage the bout itself, with barbs aplenty drawing huge social media attention.

Sheamus, 46, returned to the ring with a win against The Viking Raiders' Ivar on the 15th of April, having picked up an injury last September. But it was his physique – 'big-boned' as opposed to ripped – that really caught the eye upon his comeback.

And the Irishman found his long-time friend taking aim at his weight gain after he goaded McIntyre for his defeat at WrestleMania 40, which he believes happened due to his recent obsession with the injured CM Punk.

Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Segment on WWE Raw

Sheamus rubbed salt in McIntyre's wounds for losing at WrestleMania

“You did it, you did it, you did it! You got your moment,” said Sheamus. “You became the World Heavyweight Champion in front of a live WrestleMania crowd. Your brother John Galloway flew over from Scotland, he's there. Your wife Caitlyn was in the crowd, you saw her, you gave her a kiss, you gave her a big hug. And then you blew it! You blew it over some stupid social media spat.

“You should be standing here with that World Heavyweight Championship around your waist, but over a meme and a t-shirt, you just threw it all away like that. I mean, am I supposed to keep wearing black after that public humiliation? That burial at WrestleMania? Listen, I'm your friend, we've travelled the world together, we've had epic booze-ups together, and we have had banger, after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger together. So as your friend, I'm here to tell you the hard truth: a one-armed CM Punk kicked your arse!”

But Drew McIntyre fired back with a “hard truth” of his own.

McIntyre referenced Sheamus' weight gain

“Before you were injured, it was banger, after banger, after banger. But since you've returned, it looks to me like it's been burger, after burger, after burger.”

To his credit, Sheamus laughed off the put-down, praising McIntyre for “getting really good at those one-liners,” before unleashing a zinger of his own. “I deserve that. But the thing that is true is that I can lose the weight, but you can't lose stupid.”

Sheamus implored The Scottish Warrior to “stop blaming everyone else” for his mistakes, with McIntyre then reeling off a series of insults that their backstage colleagues had apparently been workshopping for his friend - “Ginger Pillsbury Doughboy” and “Flubberman” among them.

The pair seemed to kiss and make up after that, however, with McIntyre resolving to watch Sheamus' back during his bout against Shinsuke Nakamura. There was no need for involvement, though, with the veteran of 22 years pinned after a series of Brogue Kicks from the Irish star.

But the real interest now will centre around whether Sheamus' tension with Drew McIntyre could spill over into an all-out feud, or whether the friends will continue to have each other's backs.