Drew McIntyre has posted a picture of his head with multiple stitches, after he was left bloodied in his Hell in a Cell showdown with CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood.

The Scottish wrestler's duel with Punk inside the cell was a fierce one that fans praised as a legendary fight, an all-time classic, and one of the best HIAC bouts to ever grace the sport. It was so brutal, in fact, both Superstars afterwards were in need of an oxygen mask, with Punk himself managing to utter just four words while receiving the air.

In a post on his Twitter/X account (@DMcIntyreWWE), the 39-year-old showed off the top of his head after the fight, with multiple stitches to stop the severe bleeding he went through.

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood

The Hell in a Cell match was bloody and brutal

From watching the match, it can be assumed that the bleeding came as a result of the multiple hits he took from a toolbox that Punk attacked him with. According to reports, at least 16 stitches were required, such was the severity of McIntyre's wound.

After a back and forth match, with each wrestler unleashing move after move, Punk finally conquered the show after first choking McIntyre with a set of beads, and then concluding the fight with a successful GTS.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Bad Blood marked CM Punk's third victory in his six career Hell in a Cell matches.

McIntyre was not the only party wounded by the fight's end, however, as Punk was also left bloodied from a head-first collision with the cage fence after being sent flying by his opponent. However, he didn't end up anywhere near the same state as his defeated rival.

In the same post where he shared the stitches, McIntyre also shared some clean shots from the fight, where his head was anything but clean; completely covered in his own blood. His message on the post was simple: "I saw red." An appropriate quote for a wrestler of his calibre.

Drew McIntyre & CM Punk's Rivalry

The battle at Bad Blood could bring an end to their heated feud

This match was the completion of a trilogy of battles between Punk and McIntyre, with this most recent one being claimed by the former. McIntyre won their first fight at SummerSlam before Punk levelled the score with his win at Bash in Berlin in a strap contest. Now, with the HIAC battle ending in his favour, the trilogy went the way of the 45-year-old Chicago-born wrestler.

While he may have lost and been left in a rough state, there was nothing but adoration and respect for McIntyre for his efforts and ability. Irish wrestler Sheamus applauded his fellow combatant on the Scot's Twitter post and said that the wound "tis but a scratch." There was also plenty of concern for McIntyre's condition from supporters about his head injury, wishing him a speedy and safe recovery.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Full Results Result Match Type Time CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre Hell In A Cell match 31:16 Nia Jax defeated Bayley WWE Women's Championship 14:12 Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor Singles match 12:50 Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (via DQ) Women's World Championship 14:33 Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu Tag team match 25:50

With their feud seemingly coming to a close, fans are curious to know what is next for both fighters. While they both need some time to recover first, the show they put on in Atlanta will no doubt have left everyone in the WWE Universe brimming with anticipation for their return to the ring.

The battle was only just the beginning of a wild night at WWE Bad Blood, which was highlighted by the chaos surrounding Kevin Owens' backstage attack on world champion Cody Rhodes, something that may have more to come very soon.