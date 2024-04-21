Highlights Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire in less than six weeks.

Despite recently winning the World Heavyweight Championship, the Scot hasn't signed a new deal with the company.

As things stand, he'll be a free agent when WWE visits his home nation of Scotland in June.

For a long time now, questions have been raised over the future of Drew McIntyre. Last April, it came out that the Scotsman’s current WWE contract had entered its final year, and his status with the company has dominated news headlines for just over 12 months.

Still, every update that came and went provided no further clarity, as both sides hadn’t reached an agreement on a deal extension despite McIntyre’s prominent role on Raw. As we approached WrestleMania season, there was still no conclusion to his contract saga.

Yet, Drew has been one of the most important figures on Monday nights in recent weeks and months. His character change and subsequent heel turn fuelled his charge towards the World Heavyweight Championship, earning Raw’s top gold at WrestleMania 40 for a few minutes before he was cashed in on by Damian Priest.

Being handed the World Heavyweight Championship, albeit only briefly, was an indication that things had been resolved between McIntyre and the company, but according to recent updates, that's far from the truth, and he could find himself on the free agent market very soon.

Drew McIntyre's Current Contract Will Expire in Just Over a Month

He will have left by Clash at the Castle

Another indicator that Drew had worked things out and negotiated a new deal with WWE came when they announced plans to run a premium live event in Scotland this summer. After having success with Clash at the Castle in Wales in 2022, WWE announced they were returning to the UK, but holding the next iteration of the event in Scotland, Drew's home nation. Interestingly, though, he's still not signed anything.

Per PWInsider, it’s believed that the 38-year-old has around five or six weeks left on his WWE contract before time is up and he has to decide whether to explore his options.

“One source in the company stated that McIntyre’s current deal expires in the “5-6 week” range, so there is obviously a pressure there to finally get a new deal done if the company wishes for McIntyre to remain locked in and not land on the open market.”

Ironically, if Drew doesn't extend his contract, it will expire before the Clash at the Castle event even takes place, hinting at a card without the former WWE Champion even on it.

Drew Has Left WWE Once Already

He thrived on the independent scene after leaving in 2014

McIntyre’s importance to the company makes it seem unlikely that he would depart WWE in just over a month. However, stranger things have happened, and it may be that Drew decides to explore free agency when he gets the chance, entertaining offers that will surely come from around the world.

Of course, should he leave, there will be a wave of fans who immediately link him with a move to AEW, or maybe even New Japan. Under ‘Drew Galloway’, he’s been a hit on the indies before, but in 2024 it would feel much bigger than when he was trying to prove himself to WWE.

Alternately, this could be used to McIntyre and WWE’s benefit, as keeping fans in the dark regarding his status could help them emulate one of Drew’s biggest rivals' most iconic storylines. With Clash At The Castle in Glasgow, the Scotsman could win the World Heavyweight Championship (perhaps against CM Punk if the Chicagoan is medically cleared and makes it to the title before The Scottish Warrior) and then repeat Punk’s Money in the Bank 2011 storyline in which he won the gold and walked out of WWE. It remains a wild thought to imagine McIntyre out of WWE, but, should the report be accurate, we may not have to wait more than five or six weeks to find out. As always, should more come out about Drew McIntyre’s contract status, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.