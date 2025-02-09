Dricus du Plessis retained his middleweight title by defeating Sean Strickland via unanimous decision at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia last night. The South African won the title just over 12 months ago after beating the American in a controversial split decision. However, the rematch was anything but close and extended Du Plessis’ winning streak to 11.

Following the successful defence of his title, the middleweight champion seemingly called out light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, despite not actually naming him. Since then, it has emerged that the two champions crossed paths backstage, where they had a conversation about a possible fight somewhere down the line.

Dricus du Plessis & Alex Pereira Eyeing Fight

It could happen somewhere down the line

According to reports, the two bumped into each other backstage, with the Brazilian saying: “I heard you called me out?” which Du Plessis confirmed was correct. Pereira then ended the brief conversation by stating: “Make it happen, but at 205."

Du Plessis & Pereira's UFC Careers So Far

Both are rapidly making names for themselves