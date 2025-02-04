Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is at the very top of a large majority of MMA fans' bucket lists for 2025. The UFC and Dana White are trying their absolute best to get the fight to happen, but it unfortunately seems far-fetched at this point given the fact that Jones has been constantly flirting with retirement since the week of his most recent fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

The huge heavyweight title unification showdown not getting made would be a huge dagger to the hearts of MMA fans as it is probably the most exciting fight to make in MMA right now. However, there is one man who is not even remotely interested in seeing the heavyweight blockbuster. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has revealed the reason behind not wanting to see the fight, and it may not be the reason you expected.

Dricus du Plessis Not Interested in Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

DDP's love for both fighters is what dims his interest

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall may be the biggest fight that could be made in MMA right now, but Dricus du Plessis has no desire to see it happen. During a recently released interview with Mark Bouris, the reigning UFC middleweight champion revealed that his reasoning for not wanting to see the fight happen is that he wants neither man to lose.

“It’s a fight I don’t need to see because the world wants to see this. I love Aspinall. I think he’s phenomenal. In the heavyweight division, he has grappling, wrestling, and incredible striking. You don’t see that with heavyweights. Jon Jones is years ahead of everybody, especially at heavyweight, until Aspinall came along. I mean, we saw what he did with Ciryl Gane."

While DDP in his explanation essentially mentioned every reason why fans want to see the fight so badly, he specifically doesn't want to see the fight as he is a huge fan of both men, and he doesn't want 'Bones' to retire with a legitimate loss on his professional MMA record. Jones, of course, has one loss, but that was via a controversial disqualification for an illegal elbow technique which is now legalised.

“Aspinall is young, hungry. You have Jones, who is definitely at the end of his career. What is he 38 years old? I don’t need to see this because he has never been beaten. I don’t need to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall because I don’t want either one of them to lose. I want Jon Jones to retire unbeaten. Of course, he had that DQ for a 12-6 elbow that is now legal, but unbeaten and the legend that he is. I want him to retire, and Aspinall can go on to be the next big thing.”

Du Plessis is, of course, entitled to his opinion, but MMA fans would be devastated if by the end of 2025, Jones vs Aspinall has not taken place.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 4/02/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Dricus du Plessis Returns to the Octagon at UFC 311

DDP will take on Sean Strickland in a huge rematch this upcoming weekend