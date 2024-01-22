Highlights Dricus du Plessis has revealed the extent of his facial damages after his UFC 297 victory.

The South African took a battering at the hands of Sean Strickland, especially from his jabs, but he still got his arm raised in victory via the judges' scorecards.

Despite the damage, Du Plessis became the new middleweight champion, and is now seeking his next opponent.

South African fighter Dricus du Plessis has taken to X to reveal the extent of the damages to his face following his victory against Sean Strickland at UFC 297 this past weekend. The image showed him with two black eyes, a scratched forehead, and a pretty swollen face as he sat by his well-earned post-fight meal and his UFC middleweight title.

"History has been made! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and the incredible support. Those who didn’t… well, that makes you look like a dumb***!" he captioned the post. Du Plessis jabbed at his doubters, as many thought his American rival would demolish him in their fight, which didn't turn out to be true at all.

Du Plessis becomes UFC middleweight champion

The South African won via split decision after five enthralling rounds

The fight was the main event at UFC 297, which Du Plessis only just won via split decision, making him the new middleweight champion. During their eventful meeting in Toronto, Strickland dominated total strikes and significant strikes, but his opponent's several takedown attempts gave him the edge to take home the win and the belt.

The damage he showed later on social media was no shock to his fans, since both fighters’ faces began to swell, redden, and bleed during the fight. Strickland’s powerful jabs meant Du Plessis had a welt under his eye by the end of the first five minutes. Despite this, he remained on great form for the other rounds, which saw him use his signature combination of striking and grappling against Strickland, who was defending his belt for the very first time since winning it at the backend of last year.

Du Plessis & Strickland's rivalry got personal and heated

Before the event, Du Plessis and Strickland had a heated exchange of words which led to a physical altercation cage-side at last month’s UFC 296. The tension was caused by uncalled-for comments, made by the South African, about the American's abusive childhood.

Related Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis official judges' scorecards The main event of UFC 297 went to the judges' scorecard after a seriously close fight, leaving many fans split on the final decision.

Naturally, Strickland was not pleased with the comments and warned Du Plessis, “I will f****** stab you,” on The Man Dance Podcast just a few days before his defeat. He initially said that he respects his opponent, but said he is willing to go to jail for what would happen if Du Plessis were to bring up his sensitive past again.

When later asked about his distasteful comments, Du Plessis responded: “I don’t regret anything. Listen if you’re dishing it out, you’re going to get it.”

Many UFC fans don’t seem satisfied by how the fight ended, declaring the judges’ decision as unfair. The fight was so close that many are also calling for an instant rematch to settle the controversy.

Related Dana White's opinion on who won Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis fight Du Plessis became the new middleweight champion at UFC 297, but the decision split fans' opinion. Dana White has since had his say.

Du Plessis’ win made him the first South African UFC champion, and he's now looking forward to what could be next for him and his reign as champion. Israel Adesanya at UFC 300, anyone?