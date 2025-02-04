Dricus du Plessis has revealed his picks for the greatest UFC fighters of all time, with Conor McGregor surprisingly included in the list.

The UFC middleweight champion discussed his list on the Straight Talk Podcast as he prepares for his UFC 312 title defence against Sean Strickland in a surprising rematch, as many expected to see him face off against Khamzat Chimaev.

McGregor comes as a surprising inclusion given the controversy surrounding the Irishman, yet Du Plessis was sure that he was part of the list.

Dricus du Plessis Includes Conor McGregor in Top 5

Despite his controversies, Du Plessis believes you can't ignore McGregor's impact

Du Plessis said: "GOAT list, that's a tough one. I mean, you can't deny the great Jon Jones, never, ever. He is the greatest of all time, for sure, you can't deny that. Then, of course, Conor McGregor, a massive inspiration for me in terms of how he changed the sport, how he approached the sport, he's a great inspiration to me when I was young and how to approach it."

Mirko Cro Cop, Anderson Silva, and Gilbert Burns finished off his top 5

Du Plessis also spoke of Mirko Cro Cop, who he credited for being the guy who got him into the sport, even with the Croatian being 40 years old at the time, he was seen as 'incredible.' Cro Cop is widely considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers and MMA fighters of all time.

Further expanding on the list, the South African explained that: "Anderson Silva was the guy that in the highlight reels I (looked up to). Obviously, you've seen me fight, it doesn't look like Anderson Silva, but I always tried."