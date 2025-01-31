Dricus du Plessis (DDP) is set to face Sean Strickland in Sydney at UFC 312 next weekend, and it has been announced light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will be in the latter’s corner for the bout.

DDP is not the slightest bit concerned by this, however, laughing at the idea in his interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS.

The South African fighter said: “He was in the corner in the first fight too. I mean, they don’t even speak the same language. It doesn’t really make much of a difference if he is or not. Strickland could barely understand his own coach who’s also American. How is he going to understand Alex Pereira?”

Mahjouri found the answer amusing and followed it up by asking how the Brazilian's advice would work in Strickland’s favour, despite the language barrier. DDP bluntly responded with: “It doesn’t.”

Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland 2

Du Plessis won their first fight via split decision

Du Plessis and Strickland previously fought back in 2024 at UFC 297, in what was dubbed ‘Fight of the Night.’ Du Plessis was victorious on this occasion, winning the UFC middleweight championship via split decision after a competitive five-round contest. Strickland disagreed with the decision, however, saying that he believed he was the better fighter last time and plans to make amends for his loss, but that the issues are not personal.

Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland's professional MMA records (as of 31/01/25) Dricus du Plessis Sean Strickland Fights 24 35 Wins 22 29 Losses 2 6

With this victory, Du Plessis became the first South African to win a UFC title, and since then, the champion has successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, winning via submission.