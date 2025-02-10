Dricus du Plessis had barely any time to celebrate his bone-breaking UFC 312 win over Sean Strickland before his next rival criticized his performance.

Du Plessis retained his UFC middleweight championship with a dominant win via decision over Strickland, a victory he punctuated with a fourth-round punch so powerful, accurate, and nasty that it shattered Strickland's nose and left him wearing a mask of blood. It was the South African's second win over Strickland in as many years, and thus closes the door on that challenger.

But, alas, Khamzat Chimaev was unimpressed and posted on X, formerly Twitter, an X-rated reaction to the fight. It was not long before du Plessis found out about the criticism, and he clapped back in style.

Dricus du Plessis & Khamzat Chimaev's pro MMA records (as of 09/02/25) Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Fights 25 14 Wins 23 14 Losses 2 0

Dricus du Plessis Responds to Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev had previously issued criticism of his UFC 312 win