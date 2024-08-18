Dricus Du Plessis has stunned the middleweight division once again following a brutal fourth-round submission victory over Israel Adesanya.

The 30-year-old South African native put on a scintillating performance in enemy territory to 'The Last Stylebender's' comeback plans.

Victory in Perth ensures Du Plessis' first successful defence of the 185lbs title and it looks like it'll take some doing to take the gold belt off him anytime soon.

The build-up to their grudge match was marred by many personal insults thrown towards each other, with Du Plessis even making Adesanya tear up following a heated exchange in the pre-fight press conference.

However, it was the champion who had the last laugh, looking better than ever and can now finally put the bitter rivalry with Adesanya aside for the time being.

After a razor-thin split decision win in his last fight against Sean Strickland, Du Plessis may opt to rematch the controversial American and answer any possible question marks he may have had next to his name following the contest.

Should he choose against a mouthwatering clash with Strickland, there are plenty of other potential matchups for the UFC superstar as he looks to clear out the division and establish himself as one of the biggest stars in the history of the 185lbs weight class.

Du Plessis Showed Why he's the Best Middleweight in the World

It'll take some doing to dethrone the champion

With Marc Goddard getting the fight underway, the title fight feels well and truly kicked in. The opening exchanges felt like a tactical chess match as both men tried to get a read of each other.

The champion was the one who showed a little bit of urgency, kicking low and landing a few tidy little combinations, throwing Adesanya off guard just a tad.

While Du Plessis marched forward early doors, Adesanya was able to cut the champion in the first and managed to successfully land some of his own strikes before the end of the opening five minutes.

Adesanya attempted to take control of proceedings with a couple of low kicks to kick off round two, before he overshot with a strike, allowing Du Plessis to grab a body lock and dump the challenger to the mat.

Despite Adesanya showing some good defence, the South African had his opponent right where he wanted, near the cage as he attempted a rear naked choke.

After failing to sink in the grip, 'The Last Stylebender' was able to stand and press forward, and it looked as if 'DDP' was tiring. The challenger's accuracy was on full display towards the back end of the round. However, all of the control time in the second put the champion in a good position heading into the third round.

More to follow...