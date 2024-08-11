Highlights Footage has emerged of Du Plessis getting tased in training.

The UFC champion approves of his coach's controversial methods.

The South African star is now days away from a much-anticipated showdown with Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

At the training gym of UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, there are some rather questionable motivational methods being used on fighters to help eradicate bad habits.

When the official UFC 305 Countdown documentary was uploaded to the promotions YouTube channel, it was shocking (in more ways than one) to see an unusual and controversial punishment implemented at CIT Performance Institute: the gym where champion Du Plessis hones his skills.

In the video, head coach Morne Visser was shown to be using an electric ‘stun baton’ on the feet of his athletes as a way to prevent bad habits from sneaking their way into training.

Visser, while holding the unique motivation tool, explained the method behind the unusual idea. He yelled to his students: "So, think about why you’re going to get tased; all of you think about it." He then added:

"This is my assistant coach. If they f*** up, I help them fix the problem. This is fixing the problem… [If he’s] not on his toes, not picking up his hands, not kicking when he needs to, so I’ll fix it here [with this]."

Du Plessis has No Problem With the 'Stun Baton' Being Used During Training

UFC titleholder claims the practice helps him stay mentally sharp

When questioned about the unorthodox methods, Du Plessis himself described the tactic as 'a very cool mental note', before adding that 'it works better than any sticky note.

"Not only has Morne Visser helped me evolve and polish me as a fighter, without him I wouldn’t be here. He’s been the only MMA coach that I’ve ever had, he always says ‘Train hard and fight easy’.

"If you are going to train for that guy, you’ve got to be a certain type of person… There’s not one person on earth who can get me ready for a fight like him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Du Plessis is unbeaten in seven fights since joining the UFC in 2020.

Visser and Du Plessis certainly have a more personal business relationship than most fighters and their coaches. Earlier this year, Visser faced criticism for comments he made over the health of his fighter, claiming he once competed with an eight per cent oxygen intake through his nose.

Stun batons differ from the tasers used by police in that they are designed more for close-quarter contact, whereas tasers have a greater range on them and don't require direct contact with the person they are being used on.

Related The Brand New Promo For Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya Will Give You Chills UFC dropped its promo for Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 — and it's epic.

Du Plessis will return to the Octagon next Saturday for a big-time showdown with Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia at UFC 305. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, former two-time champion Adesanya said that he doesn’t expect this to be a problem for him despite “Stillknocks” presenting some issues. He went on to compare Du Plessis' style to a former opponent of his in Marvin Vettori.

" A bit like Vettori to be honest." said Adesanya, per MMA News. "He's just more of a risk-taker than Vettori. So yeah, I don't think I will have an issue dealing with what he brings. But it is the intangibles, the unknown unknowns. He takes way more risk than Vettori so that's what makes him way more dangerous."