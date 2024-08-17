It has been almost a year since we last saw former UFC middleweight great Israel Adesanya compete. Back at UFC 293, Adesanya lost a one-sided decision to the polarizing Sean Strickland that gave the former champ some time to reset and refocus. However, once Dricus Du Plessis beat Strickland earlier this year, ‘Stylebender’ became reinvigorated and ready to shut his latest rival up.

Du Plessis vs Adesanya on Saturday in Perth is one of the most anticipated fights of 2024 - not only for stylistic reasons - but because of a strong tension between the two elite fighters. In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, longtime teammate of Adesanya and UFC 305 co-main event fighter Kai Kara-France talked about why his training partner will become a three-time UFC middleweight champion this weekend.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis Timeline

It has been a long and intense build up to this tremendous main event matchup

The first public promotion for this massive fight dates back to UFC 290 where Du Plessis and Adesanya met in the middle of the Octagon following a dominant performance by the South African fighter over former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. In the midst of the post-fight chaos, Adesanya unleashed a profanity-laced, emotion-charged challenge to Du Plessis:

Fast-forward to Adesanya losing the belt to Strickland, Du Plessis winning the belt from Strickland and then Adesanya-DDP getting booked, we stop on last month’s initial presser that was very heated. Following the verbal battle on the mics, the two middleweights met face-to-face in one of the most bone-chilling stare-downs ever:

Israel Adesanya is Dialed In

Adesanya's teammate believes we are going to see the best version of the former champ

Though the UFC 293 event was in an adjacent country to his New Zealand home, Adesanya seemed like he was a bit burnt out as he had been full throttle ahead since he burst into the UFC back in 2018. Impressively, ‘Stylebender’ was the most active UFC champion, fighting every four months up until his loss to Strickland.

His teammate Kara-France had seen a major shift in his mentality going into this important fight. KKF believes that Adesanya has taken all the right steps to be the best version of himself when that cage door closes due to the added layer of narrative surrounding this high-profile showdown:

“Just the camp that he's put together. It's been a masterclass. He's just done everything that he needs to, he's more professional and outside of training, it's taken him so far not being on a diet or recovering or listening to his body. And, now, he's been doing all of those things. And definitely tapping into a bit of tension [truth] being told that he's not really an African champion. And then also in New Zealand, he sticks out because there's not many Africans in New Zealand. So to be told in New Zealand that you don't belong and now you've been told that you don't belong in Africa. This is triggering a different beast. That's his identity. So with Dricus coming at that angle. I feel like you're just gonna bring out the worst in Izzy and you know we've seen it time and time again. He'll come out and shock the world. I'm looking forward to seeing him do what he do and that's shine under those bright lights and, yeah, he's gonna get his belt back.”

The event airs as a UFC pay-per-view on ESPN+ from Perth, Australia.