Current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has given Conor McGregor huge praise for what he has done for the sport of MMA and believes that the Irishman deserves thanks from "every single fighter."

McGregor will make his highly anticipated UFC return in just over a month's time at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. In the last week alone, the Irishman has drawn an incredible amount of attention to, not just his own upcoming fight, but to other fighters, albeit he was insulting others and calling them out on a live stream. Despite this, fighters are starting to see the bigger picture regarding Notorious, and what was once jealousy and a feeling of disrespect, is becoming a realisation of what McGregor does and has done in the last decade for the greater good of the sport.

Conor McGregor's Impact on UFC

'The Notorious' is the biggest moneymaker by an absolute mile in UFC history and this is not just because of his skill. Despite him being a former two division world champion, he is best known for his trash talk and the feuds he builds with his opponents to hype his fights. The Irishman's trash talk and antics have been somewhat vilified by his fellow fighters in the past, but they are now seemingly starting to see the huge impact which this had on moving the sport forward.

Dricus du Plessis shows his gratitude to Conor McGregor

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has lauded huge praise on McGregor ahead of his return to the Octagon on the 29th of June against Chandler in what will be his first fight in almost three years. Speaking on 'The Sias Du Plessis Show,' the South African UFC champion heavily praised McGregor for the impact he has had on the sport and believes he should be thanked by every single fighter for what he has done for the sport.

“I mean, that guy, everything he touches, he’s such a legend in this sport. What he’s done for the sport, he’s transformed it into such a mainstream sport. I can understand disliking the person, but knowing, I don’t know him personally but meeting him, different person. And even if you don’t like him, you can’t ever, ever discredit what he’s done for this sport, because every single fighter needs to thank him, in my opinion, for the raise in pay, the raise in awareness of this sport, because I think Conor McGregor might be one of the most famous people on earth.”

Conor McGregor Returns to the Octagon at UFC 303

McGregor will return in a five-round welterweight bout against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 303 in a main event, welterweight bout against Michael Chandler. The event has already broken the UFC's all-time gate record, according to UFC president Dana White.

Here is the finalised UFC 303 card: