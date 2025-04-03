Thursday the 10th of April marks the start of the 89th edition of the first golf Major of the year, the Masters. Held at the prestigious Augusta National course, the most iconic weekend on the golf calendar must surely cost a pretty penny. But not on the concession stands, they won't.

The iconic course offers the cheapest food and drinks to fans in professional sport. If you're fortunate enough to get tickets to the event - which themselves aren't quite as cheap with ticket prices up to $2,300 - you will be able to enjoy any hot beverage or soft drink for as little as $2.

With the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament happening this week, many patrons have had an early glimpse of what to expect, but this isn't a new thing at the famous course. At last year's event, in which Scottie Scheffler eased to a four-stroke victory, prices were again set at $2 for soft drinks, and from $5 for a beer.