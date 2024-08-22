A photo taken from inside the Las Vegas Sphere shows the prices that fans will have to pay for drinks when attending UFC 306 next month to watch Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili, and it’s shocking.

The Sphere is the latest addition to the roster of iconic venues in Las Vegas and was completed in September 2023, costing $2.3 billion to build, making it the most expensive entertainment venue ever built in ‘Sin City.’ It boasts an 8,600-seat arena with surrounding 16k resolution LED screens, allowing for immersive video and audio capabilities and 4D physical effects.

UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili will main event the spectacle

UFC 306 will be the first combat sports event to be held at the Sphere, billed as “Riyadh Season Noche” as part of a partnership between Dana White and the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh.

It will be a celebration of Mexican heritage and the UFC’s Mexican fighters are set to feature in every bout except two, such as flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., and Manuel Torres.

Cost of Beverages at the Las Vegas Sphere

A draft beer will set you back $19

The image posted to Reddit shows the drinks menu at the ‘Cantina’ inside the Sphere, which will host UFC 306, and the cheapest option for a beverage is $7, but that will only get you a water or a “fountain soda.” Should you want a “souvenir soda”, the price somehow doubles to $14 and the prices only get more outrageous from there.

Drinks menu at Las Vegas Sphere Drink Cost Quantum Root cocktail $30 Margarita $20 Paloma $20 Wine $20 Domestic draft beer $18 Premium draft beer $19 Premium liquor $15 Deluxe liquor $16 Ultra liquor $19 Fountain soda $7 Souvenir soda $14 Path water $7

Cocktails and wine cost a minimum of $20, and to purchase a beer of any description listed on the menu, thirsty fans must part with $19, or between $15 and $38 for liquor, depending on the alleged quality of the drinks, which are listed as “premium”, “deluxe”, and “ultra”.

The reaction to these seemingly exorbitant prices has been mixed on the Reddit post, with some fans saying: “This should be illegal," “It’s hilarious people are willing to pay these prices," and “Yeah, no thanks.”

But others said that these prices were not surprising and are standard venue prices in Vegas: “Actually cheaper than what I thought, but still gouging nonetheless," "Typical stadium prices," and “If there’s a line of customers ready to pay, then it’s priced correctly.”

The consensus from the fans is that the prices are shocking, but it has become the norm to expect this anywhere in Las Vegas. Should the fact that fans are in effect held hostage to these prices once in the arena, however, be a good enough excuse to be blatantly taking money from their pockets?