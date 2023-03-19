Drive to Survive Season 5 was a roaring success and this has left many wondering when F1 sports documentary Drive to Survive Season 6 will be released.

For those who do not know, this amazing Netflix documentary gives us a great behind-the-scenes look at F1, with interviews from Team Principals and drivers, in which they cover the great stories from the F1 season prior.

This has left many excited to finally what goes on behind the scenes of the crazy high adrenaline sport, and has also brought more fans.

So, without further ado, let's try and predict the exact date that Drive to Survive Season 6 will look live and give our reasons for this date.

When will Drive to Survive Season 6 be released?

It is quite easy to predict a very close release date for Drive to Survive Season 6 and this is due to the fact that the five seasons released prior have all been released around similar times. Here are the release dates for the first five seasons of Drive to Survive:

Drive to Survive Season 1: 8 March 2019

Drive to Survive Season 2: 28 February 2020

Drive to Survive Season 3: 19 March 2021

Drive to Survive Season 4: 11 March 2022

Drive to Survive Season 5: 24 February 2023

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy.

As you can see, each season, which is ten episodes long, has been released in late February or early to mid-March. What is also good to know as well is that these seasons coincide with the F1 seasons. The Drive to Survive series will typically go live a week or two before the following F1 season starts.

With this in mind, we do not know the exact date the 2024 F1 season will start; however, we do know that, like always, it will be March or April 2024.

Therefore, we expect Drive to Survive Season 6 to go live around Friday, 1st March 2024. A new Drive to Survive season always goes live on a Friday, as revealed by the dates above.

image has been created using digital filters) Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP drives during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 25, 2015 in Suzuka. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It will be really interesting to see what happens in season 6, as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are not happy with their Mercedes cars and Red Bull look a level above everyone else on the race track. There is also the surprise of the Aston Martin, which looks like it could get a podium finish a lot more than expected. The 2023 F1 season could be more exciting in the midfield, where Williams are looking like challengers.

All-in-all, we are confident that Netflix will produce another thrilling series when Drive to Survive Season 6 goes live.