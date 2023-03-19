Highlights Drive to Survive Season is returning for Season 6 and will focus on the events on, and off the track, during the 2023 campaign.

The upcoming Season is expected to focus on Red Bull's dominance, Aston Martin's progression, Mercedes' pursuit of front-running status, and the rookie experiences of Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant.

Drive to Survive has had a significant impact beyond the screen, introducing new fans to Formula 1, elevating the profiles of drivers, and providing valuable exposure for teams and sponsors. It has become a cultural touchstone and a groundbreaking documentary that enhances the Formula 1 experience.

The huge success achieved by Netflix with Drive to Survive continues after Formula 1 enthusiasts got a fascinating insight into the 2022 campaign in Season 5, creating an insatiable appetite for the next exhilarating chapter in the series.

As the curtain has now fallen on the 2023 season, it is inevitable that excitement will start to build for the eagerly-anticipated Season 6 which is expected to arrive soon. Drive To Survive isn't just any documentary, it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, unravelling the layers of complexity that shroud the world of F1 and inviting viewers into the inner layers of the sport.

Since its debut in 2019, Netflix have ensured that the core of this cultural shift is their ability to offer an unprecedented look behind the scenes at what is considered to be the pinnacle of motorsport. Whether it's a look behind the garage curtain of Red Bull, Mercedes or Ferrari, there is a lot more to see than is typically witnessed at the circuit or during a Sky Sports broadcast.

Drive to Survive is more than a recounting of races; it's an immersive journey that peels back the curtain on the triumphs, tribulations, and titanic clashes that define the Formula 1 universe. With its intimate portrayal of team dynamics, the resilience of drivers, and the strategic chess game played by teams, the series has become a crucial conduit for fans to connect with the essence of Formula 1.

As the anticipation for Drive to Survive Season 6 creeps up, it prompts an exploration into the series' past, unravelling the patterns that have made it an integral part of the Formula 1 experience. Beyond the racetrack, the series has ventured into the uncharted territories of personal narratives, team rivalries and the relentless pursuit of excellence on the track to claim the ultimate crown of Formula 1 world champion.

In this article, we'll take a look at when fans can expect the release of Season 6 - as well as some of the most interesting and entertaining moments of the 2023 campaign that fans will be excited to witness.

Netflix officially gave the all-clear for Season 6 of Drive To Survive back in May 2022, securing a two-season renewal at the time. While the official launch date of the pilot episode has yet to be revealed, understanding the release date patterns of the previous seasons provides a key to predicting when Season 6 will hit the screens. A glance at the previous release dates for the first five seasons paints a consistent picture:

Drive to Survive Season 1: 8th March 2019

Drive to Survive Season 2: 28th February 2020

Drive to Survive Season 3: 19th March 2021

Drive to Survive Season 4: 11th March 2022

Drive to Survive Season 5: 24th February 2023

The historical trend is evident - each season, comprising ten gripping episodes, has been unleashed in late February or early to mid-March. What adds to the predictability is the alignment of these releases with the kick-off of the F1 campaigns. The series tends to go live a week or two before the commencement of the subsequent F1 season. Taking these patterns into account, coupled with the knowledge that pre-season for the new campaign is set to take place on Wednesday 21st February 2024, a reasonable prediction is that Drive to Survive Season 6 will grace our screens between Friday 23rd February and Friday 1st March 2024. It's worth noting that the release date for a new Drive to Survive Season has consistently fallen on a Friday since Season 1. The sport of Formula 1 will, once again, be under the spotlight.

Moments to look forward to in Season 6

As the countdown to Season 6 begins, anticipations are high regarding the dominant narrative arcs that will shape the series. Red Bull's recent supremacy in the sport is likely to feature prominently, with the focus on Max Verstappen's triumphs and trials on the track. Viewers can expect an insider's view of the strategic manoeuvres and challenges faced by the Red Bull team as they navigate the high-stakes world of Formula 1. However, Season 6 promises more than just Red Bull's success despite dominating the world championship. Here are six moments from the 2023 season that will be worth watching back on Drive To Survive.

Aston Martin's progression

There's no doubt about the huge strides that Aston Martin made during the 2023 campaign. The newly-appointed Fernando Alonso, a two-time Formula 1 world champion, stepped into the shoes of Sebastien Vettel at the beginning of the year after the German officially retired from the sport. With huge weight on his shoulders, and what was a notoriously challenging 2022 season for the team, Alonso regularly found himself on the podium and fighting for pole position in Q3.

If we didn't know already what a brilliant driver Alonso really is, and with his teammate Lance Stroll nowhere near his pace, this will shine a well-deserved light on the unprecedented talent that he possesses, and the miracle work he's done with a car that should arguably have been fighting for positions in the middle of the pack, rather than towards the front. That being said, it is expected that fans will see a different side to this. Whether it was all smiles between the drivers and mechanics in the garage, or tension as pressure mounted, remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it will be a fascinating perspective for fans around the world to indulge in.

The new boys on the grid

The year 2023 was one that greeted a lot of new faces on the grid through various teams on the grid. F2 veterans, and now F1 rookies Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant, are anticipated to have their moments in the spotlight. Season 6 is expected to capture their rookie years, showcasing their trials, triumphs, and the journey of adapting to the high-stakes world of Formula 1. As the series has consistently excelled in presenting the human side of the sport, fans can expect a closer look at the personal and professional lives of these emerging talents.

Both drivers managed to pick up 98 points between them in the 2023 Driver's Standings, with Piastri picking up 97 of them, which shows the difference in performance between his McLaren, and Sargeant's Williams. Because of this, fans will likely see two completely different perspectives across the 9 months of the season, with the stresses, strains and pressure from the pit wall likely to play a key role in their respective stories.

Ocon's miracle in Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix is known as the grandest stage of them all, as far as race weekends in Formula 1 are concerned. As a result, the desire for drivers to find themselves on the podium at this event is arguably larger than any other on the calendar. Against the odds, this is what Alpine's Esteban Ocon achieved with what was a stunning drive.

It was a race that was hampered with rain and caused chaos not only out on track, but in the pit lane as well. Despite being punted by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz early on, and a series of tyre strategy mix-ups, Ocon recovered to finish an impressive third place - the first Frenchman to finish on the podium in Monaco since Olivier Panis in 1996. Ocon would almost go on to get a second podium spot in Las Vegas but narrowly missed out.

That Sainz penalty

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be remembered for all sorts of reasons, positive and negative. But a particular incident that took place before the race will leave fans wanting to grab their popcorn as they absorb all of the behind-the-scenes fallout.

During the first practice session on the Friday before the race, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was handed a 10-place grid penalty for the race after his team were forced to replace four different components on his car that were damaged. This was due to a drain hole cover coming loose and striking the underside of his car. This created serious damage and resulted in the 29-year-old pulling over to the side of the flag and red-flagging the session. Because of the pre-race technical regulations, Ferrari pleaded with the FIA to be lenient with the team due to this unusual event, but this was denied. Understandably, Sainz was not happy in the slightest about the penalisation. Fans only saw a small segment of his frustrations but it's likely that the Spaniard, and his team, were hiding a lot of emotion that day.