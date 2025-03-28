Red Bull made a big decision at the back end of last year when they replaced veteran driver Sergio Perez with reserve driver Liam Lawson for the 2025 season. Now, only two races into the calendar, their big decision has seemingly gone wrong.

Liam Lawson has suffered back-to-back finishes outside the points in Australia and China respectively, and has already been replaced by Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda - who was another option for the seat in pre-season. However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, wanted another name to take over from the New Zealander, as he reportedly has doubts over the Japanese racer as well.

Christian Horner's Ideal Liam Lawson Replacement Named

According to Ralf Schumacher, it wasn't Yuki Tsunoda