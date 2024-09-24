Key Takeaways Over the second half of the 2022 season, Trevor Lawrence developed into an exciting, consistent quarterback, and became a real threat in fantasy football.

Lawrence didn't capitalize on that momentum in 2023 though, and has been painfully mediocre through the first three games of the 2024 season.

At this point, it might be time to give up on Lawrence altogether.

As a former first overall pick in the NFL Draft , there's always going to be some hype regarding Trevor Lawrence . The beginning of his career was marred by what can be best described as coaching malpractice from his first head coach, Urban Meyer. Once he teamed up with his next coach, Doug Pederson , things seemed like they were heading in the right direction.

In the second half of the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars went on a wild run to win the AFC South, and ended up completing another crazy comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round. During that run, Lawrence's NFL Fantasy Football production reached new heights, and his value soared.

Unfortunately for him and the Jaguars though, things plateaued there. The Jaguars had a disappointing end to the 2023 season, and that mediocrity has carried over into the beginning of this season.

As Regina George would say, if she were a fantasy football guru, 'stop trying to make Trevor Lawrence happen.'

Have Lawrence and the Jaguars Regressed?

Ever since their magical 2022 run, things haven't been great in Jacksonville

To be fair to them, their 2022 run was pretty magical. After looking down and out of contention through the first half of the season, Jacksonville went on an insane run to end the year, culminating in a divisional title. This is the time when Lawrence played some of the best football of his career, and this time period started the Lawrence hype train that is only now beginning to die down.

Over the course of that season, Lawrence racked up 303.6 points, good enough for the eighth most of all quarterbacks on the year. He finished as a top-10 QB in eight weeks, and was a top-5 QB five times, including a 33-point performance which made him the highest-scoring quarterback in Week 14.

Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Production Year Lawrence QB Rank 2021 216.0 22nd 2022 303.6 8th 2023 276.5 13th 2024 (through WK3) 37.6 22nd

As you can see, Lawrence has definitely improved from his rookie year. However, his 2022 season might have inflated his value a bit, and it seems like he's plateaued at the moment. While his QB13 ranking in 2023 doesn't seem that bad, there were only five weeks in which he finished as a top-10 quarterback. During Weeks 15 and 16, which are the playoffs for most leagues, he finished as QB21 and QB26 respectively.

Some more stinkers have followed this season. Lawrence was QB23 in Week 1 and QB 19 in Week 2. His 12-point performance in the Jaguars' blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 only made his outlook more depressing.

Why Has Lawrence Regressed?

Lawrence has failed to be consistent, which has halted his rise to stardom

Lawrence did a lot of things well during his run in 2022, but he's just been inconsistent ever since. At this point, Jacksonville might be regretting the massive contract extension he signed this offseason.

For one, he hasn't been careful with the ball. In his rookie year, Lawrence led the league in interceptions with 17. He managed to throw just eight in his sophomore season, but he was careless once again in 2023, throwing 14 picks. His interception on Monday night was the 40th of his career, and his 61st career turnover in just his 53rd start.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since entering the league in 2021, Lawrence's 61 turnovers are the most of any player in the entire league.

Obviously, turnovers are going to hurt his fantasy managers, but what might hurt them even more is his frustrating tendencies. While the Jaguars' offensive line could certainly be better, there's been several times this season when he has a clean pocket, and decides to scramble anyway, usually resulting in a dangerous throw or him just tossing the ball out of bounds.

At this point, he's not even hitting open receivers at a consistent rate:

From his pocket presence, to his accuracy and decision-making, Lawrence has regressed in a few ways. This isn't to say things couldn't get better, but at the moment, it seems like he's reached his ceiling in terms of fantasy production.

Right now, that ceiling isn't very high. It's time to drop Lawrence from your fantasy team.

