UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya shared a heartwarming backstage moment following the UFC 305 main event in Perth, Australia.

It came just moments after Du Plessis stunned the middleweight division once again following a brutal fourth-round submission victory over 'The Last Stylebender.'

The 30-year-old South African native put on a scintillating performance in enemy territory to spoil Adesanya's comeback plans and once again showed why he's the best middleweight on the planet.

While he showed promising signs throughout the fight, Adesanya was ultimately beaten by the better man, with question marks raised as to what's next for the former champion.

The build-up to their grudge match was marred by many personal insults thrown towards each other, with Du Plessis even making the New Zealand native tear up following a heated exchange in the pre-fight press conference.

Despite all the drama in the lead-up to the mouthwatering main event in Australia, the pair seemed to bury the hatchet immediately after the showdown.

Du Plessis Gifted Adesanya a Jacket Backstage

Both men showed their true colours

While both men were involved in a bitter feud heading into the bout in an attempt to get a mental edge on the opponent, there was nothing but a sense of real sportsmanship and camaraderie when the duo met backstage after the contest.

Du Plessis gifted Adesanya the jacket he wore for the pre-fight press conference. While handing 'The Last Stylebender' the African-themed print, the champion said: "It was a gift for me from the Springboks captain and the South African captain."

Adesanya responded: "I did like it when I saw you wearing it." After parting ways with a touching gesture, Du Plessis interacted with Israel's parents.

During the very brief interaction, he said: "You guys are excellent parents. You've raised a great warrior. Thank you for raising a warrior."

The pair's rivalry stemmed from the South African's comments about being the first ''African champion" in the history of the promotion, which didn't sit well with Adesanya.

However, the champion appeared to clear the air about the confusion in the Octagon interview, reassuring that he never intended to question Adesanya's African roots, saying: "I'm really sorry that it came across that I disrespected the fact he's from Africa. That was never my intention. Tonight, Africa won."

Adesanya Breaks Silence Following the Defeat

He vows to return to the cage soon

After suffering yet another defeat, Adesanya has broken his silence following the main event in Australia. Taking to social media, he said: "I’m happy I got to fight again, appreciate all the energy from yous. Congrats @dricusduplessis, thank you for your honest words and speaking your truth. No matter what, Africa won tonight! DDP, you have the torch…light the fire and inspire!"

While some fans feel as if this will be the last time they see him in the cage, Adesanya reassured the UFC faithful in his post-fight interview, saying: "I'm not f*****g leaving."

In the post-fight press conference, 'The Last Stylebender' saw the amusing side of the defeat, saying: “I felt like I still made history tonight. I’ve never lost two in a row.

“This is my first time getting submitted, another history. Wow, amazing. I just keep doing it bro, I’m just f*****g great at this!”