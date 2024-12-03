The first Riyadh Season card of 2025 has been officially announced, and it features one of the deepest cards in boxing history. The Saudi capital will play host to a seven-fight main card on the 22nd of February 2005 - entitled 'The Last Crescendo', with every bout featuring a world title (four full world championships and three interim) on the line.

Britain's IBF Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois makes his second defence of the gold. However, the card is so stacked that his clash with challenger Joseph Parker isn't even the main event.

That honour goes to Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, who meet again for the undisputed light heavyweight championship, following the Russian's controversial decision victory in their first fight.

Elsewhere on the line-up, there's plenty of other top-class action, with the likes of Zhilei Zhang, Shakur Stevenson and Vergil Ortiz Jr all strutting their stuff, in addition to an all-British showdown between Callum Smith and Joshua Buatsi for the interim WBC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Full main card for 'The Last Crescendo' - 22nd of February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship Artur Beterbiev (c) vs Dmitry Bivol IBF Heavyweight Championship Daniel Dubois (c) vs Joseph Parker WBC Lightweight Championship Shakur Stevenson (c) vs Floyd Schofield WBC Middleweight Championship Carlos Adames (c) vs Hamzah Sheeraz Interim WBC Super Welterweight Championship Vergil Ortiz (c) vs Israil Madrimov Interim WBC Heavyweight Championship Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Interim WBO Light Heavyweight Championship Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

Close

Turki Alalshikh Vows to 'Keep Fans Happy' as he Confirms PPV Price for Bumper Card

Saudi boxing chief wants to 'make boxing great again'

A long-standing critic of boxing promoters overcharging for their events, Alalshikh has made it his mission to give fans of the sport a fairer deal - and that will continue to be the case when it comes to February's blockbuster event.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: 'The Last Crescendo' will be priced at a maximum of £19.95 in the UK and $25.99 in North America.

In a tweet that quickly went viral early on Tuesday morning, Alalshikh declared:

"We will make PPV price no more than 19.99 GBP in UK, and in USA and the rest of the world not more than 25.99 USD (We want the fans [to] be happy and enjoy it… Lets get boxing great again)."

No official broadcaster has yet been confirmed for the event, although it is almost certainly set to be carried on the DAZN streaming platform, as all previous Riyadh Season cards have been.

The show may also be carried in the UK by both Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Boxing Office as a traditional over-the-air pay-per-view broadcast.

With a price tag of less than $30, Alalshikh's tweet is great news for fans in North America, who have routinely been asked to shell out as much as $99.99 for a single world title bout.

'The Last Crescendo' promises to be an enthralling night of action and already looks set to rank as one of boxing's biggest cards of 2025. Thankfully for fight fans, it won't hit them too hard in the wallet, either.