Daniel Dubois will be one of the most interested ringside observers in Riyadh this weekend as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk meet in a rematch for the unified heavyweight championship. 'Triple D' has picked his winner of Saturday night's contest - who he hopes to fight in 2025 to unify the division.

The Ukrainian won his first bout with Fury by split decision back in May. In doing so, he inflicted the Brit's first-ever career defeat and was crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000 and the first in the four-belt era.

However, because of his contracted rematch against Fury, Usyk wouldn't hold all four heavyweight titles for long. Unable to fight the IBF's mandatory challenger, 'The Cat' was stripped of the governing body's portion of the heavyweight crown.

Dubois made the most of that situation, first becoming the interim IBF heavyweight champion with a victory over Filip Hrgovic, before being upgraded to full champion over the summer.

'Dynamite' then showed his title credentials to the world with a sensational demolition of Anthony Joshua at a packed-out Wembley Stadium in his first defence. The 27-year-old already has his next fight booked for the 22nd of February when he will take on Joseph Parker.

Dubois Wants to See Fury Defeat Usyk

'Dynamite' also has unfinished business with the Ukrainian

Dubois' ultimate goal, though, is to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, and he's keen to take on the winner of Saturday's contest between Usyk and Fury as soon as possible. With that in mind, he told DAZN exactly who he wants to emerge victorious.

"I’ll go for Fury, I want to see him do it, but like I said before, I’d love to get the rematch with Usyk, it’s going to be a great fight either way."

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 20/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Dubois is no stranger to Usyk either, having been stopped by the reigning unified world champion in August 2023 in a controversial bout. The Brit looked to have knocked out Usyk earlier in the fight - only to have his body shot ruled a low blow by the referee. The decision was borderline, but Dubois didn't let the setback define him.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Daniel Dubois has stoppage wins in 21 of his 22 career victories.

Instead, he bounced back by securing stoppage victories over Jarrell Miller, Hrgovic and Joshua to establish himself as one of the top fighters on the planet. He recently explained to talkSPORT how much he has grown since his loss to Usyk:

"[I am] much different, I'm leagues and leagues above that guy [that lost to Usyk]. I have evolved and I have learned from those mistakes. This is my time now. I have been through the ups and downs but I'm a new man."

He continued: "I'm out here in Saudi and I want the winner on Saturday. I want the winner, I want to fight for the undisputed. That is what the aim is now, that is the goal. 100% [I would beat them]."

It's a tough ask, but it's hard to rule out Dubois making good on his undisputed dream after the spectacular form he has shown since