For all the transfer chaos around Chelsea right now, fans will surely be delighted by the news that Cole Palmer has signed a new contract. And they have every right to enjoy such commitment to the club from their best player.

After all, in the midst of a bleak season last term, the England international was one of the few beacons of light. With 25 goals and 15 assists in his debut campaign, the 22-year-old was not just the standout player in an underperforming Blues squad, but a genuine contender as the Premier League's best player.

Off the back of that, Todd Boehly and co have decided to reward him with a new contract. It's been reported that he will now earn around £130k per week on a nine-year contract, which will work out at roughly £60.8m paid out to Palmer in total. That might seem reasonable but the decision to hand the Chelsea star a new deal is pretty baffling.

£50k Weekly Increase Defies Logic of Original Deal

Upon signing the contract, Palmer said: “I’m delighted to sign this new deal. I achieved a lot in my first season here and hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea.”

It's little wonder he's 'delighted'. After all, when he arrived from Manchester City last season for an initial fee of £40million with an additional £2.5m due in potential add-ons, he had penned a seven-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. His wages were understood to be in the region of £80k per week.

The plan at Chelsea under Boyehly and Behdad Eghbali is to take a risk on young talent by trying them down to big contracts on low wages. They do so, in the hope that they will one day turn into superstars – at which point the club will already have them on their books, costing relatively little.

As explained by Scottish football manager Stevie Grieve, who is currently in charge of Finnish club SJK, the owners come from a baseball background so they look at young players like "number-one draft picks that you can buy and stash".

He added: "If they all develop properly and turn into superstars you win constantly. Nine-year contracts mean they have control."

This risk here is that you overpay for too many flops and end up with a bloated squad (say for instance six senior goalkeepers), unable to develop the players because they can't get enough game time. While these young footballers stagnate, the club may struggle to sell them as they have signed long-term contracts and might not want to leave until seeing their terms fully paid out.

With Palmer, however, they have struck gold. They landed a genuine superstar who was committed to the club for eight years, on a low contract of just £80k per week – compare that to someone like Kevin De Bruyne who earns £400k per week (the highest in the division). But this is exactly why Palmer's new deal makes no sense.

Chelsea Top Earners Player Weekly Wages Contract Signed Contract End Romelu Lukaku £325,000 Aug 12, 2021 Jun 30, 2026 Raheem Sterling £325,000 Jul 13, 2023 Jun 30, 2027 Reece James £250,000 Sep 5, 2022 Jun 30, 2028 Wesley Fofana £200,000 Aug 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2029 Ben Chilwell £200,000 Apr 11, 2023 Jun 30, 2027

Huge Flaw in Chelsea's Long-Term Contract Plan

FFP loophole also no longer relevant

If the whole point of taking a risk on players like Palmer and giving them long-term but low-paying contracts, then why on earth would Chelsea hand him a major pay increase and a two-year extension just one year into that deal?

Respected journalist Tariq Panja summed it up on social media, calling it 'dumb'. He pointed out the flaws in the plan, saying:

"If Cole Palmer (deservedly) gets new contract after just 1 year of his 7-year deal, it shows just how dumb the Egbhali/ Boehli (cleverest men in the room) Chelsea strategy is. Top class players will demand (and get) pay rises, while poor signings will remain on payroll for years."

John Brewin of the Guardian echoed these sentiments, explaining why the baseball-type approach simply won't translate into the world of football: "People who understand football: this hasn’t worked so far and neither does it look likely to in future. Cole Palmer will have to be paid like a superstar - FFP problems here. The same will be expected by other good players who don’t end up on a long-contract scrap heap."

Making the decision even more baffling, Uefa has now decided to change Financial Fair Play rules in response to Chelsea's trend of signing players on long-term contracts. The Blues had been signing players on extended contracts, allowing them to spread the player's transfer fee over the life of that deal when submitting to their annual accounts. For instance, the £89m signing Mykhailo Mudryk was valued at £11m a year over his eight-and-a-half-year deal.

But with that no longer relevant, extending Palmer's contract to nine years is pointless.

The player's time at Chelsea can only go in one of two directions. One, he turns out to be a one-season wonder. In which case, they will have to potentially pay out a whopping £60.8m for a player they don't even want. Or two – which is far more likely going off his talent – Palmer will continue to be a fantastic player, as such he will demand a better wage more in line with the De Bruynes of the division. At which point, Chelsea will have to either pay up, or he will likely push for a move elsewhere.

Whatever the outcome, it's hard to see any major benefits of this long-term contract plan under Boeyly and Egbhali at Chelsea.