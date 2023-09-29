Highlights Duncan Ferguson and Jimmy Bullard had a funny moment in 2006 when Ferguson was sent off for lashing out at Bullard's teammate. Bullard cheekily asked Ferguson if he was alright as he walked off the pitch.

Bullard further taunted Ferguson by telling him, "I'll see you in the tunnel." Ferguson waited in the tunnel shirtless, and when Bullard walked in, Ferguson grabbed him by the neck and the other players left Bullard on his own.

Ferguson and Bullard reunited on talkSPORT and joked about the incident. Bullard admitted he didn't know why he taunted Ferguson, while Ferguson quipped that Bullard was out of his weight class that day. Both players found the moment hilarious in hindsight.

Duncan Ferguson and Jimmy Bullard are both cult heroes - albeit for very different reasons. Two completely different characters, Bullard became a fan favourite during the Soccer AM era for his light-hearted antics, while Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the hardest - and scariest - footballers of the Premier League era.

The pair were involved in one of the Premier League’s funniest iconic moments in 2006. Ferguson, who was partial to the odd red card, was sent off while playing for Everton against Wigan after lashing out at Bullard’s teammate Paul Scharner.

Moments later, Bullard was caught on camera next to Ferguson asking his fired-up opponent: “Are you alright?” The midfielder had a cheeky smile on his face and shared a laugh with a teammate, right in front of the Everton striker who once served 44 days in prison for assault during his early 20s.

Video: Duncan Ferguson and Jimmy Bullard's iconic moment

What did Jimmy Bullard say to Duncan Ferguson in 2006?

Inexplicably, Bullard then decided to take things a step further as Ferguson headed off the pitch. Speaking to talkSPORT in June, Bullard recalled: “As he walks off, I just get in my head ‘see you in the tunnel there Dunc, I’ll see you in the tunnel’.

“As I said it, Lee McCullough went ‘I wouldn’t have done that’. And as he [Ferguson] come out I’m trying to catch it and he goes ‘No problem wee man.’

Premier League stats Appearances Goals Yellow cards Red cards Duncan Ferguson 269 68 40 8 Jimmy Bullard 90 15 2 0

“So he’s waiting in the tunnel with his shirt off. I’ve got ten minutes to play and I’m looking over and Lee McCullough’s gone ‘look at the tunnel’. I’m looking over and going ‘oh no’.”

Bullard continued: “The final whistle went, I’m still giving a standing ovation, all that’s left [in the stadium] is a pigeon and a crisp packet. I’m like, I don’t wanna walk in. He grabs me round the neck, picks me up and gives it to me proper and all the boys have run in and left me.”

Duncan Ferguson and Jimmy Bullard reunite

The former professional footballers were reunited over a call live on talkSPORT this week and hilariously discussed that priceless moment from 2006 that they’re both now synonymous with. “I can’t believe you’ve got Big Dunc on, this is a full blown stitch up,” Bullard said after he was introduced.

"I would never be taking my top off now, mate," Ferguson joked. "Always remember, a good boxer always picks his victims. You were a wee bit out of your weight class that day!"

Asked by Ally McCoist what he was thinking at the time, Bullard admitted: "I don't know what I was thinking to this day! [Wigan teammate] Lee McCulloch said to me, 'I wouldn't have done that, Jim'. I don't know to this day Al, honestly."

Ferguson recalled that was the day he was handed a seven-game ban for separate offences. "I got a seven-game ban that day,” the newly-appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss said. “I actually got two red cards and I'm glad I never got another one in the tunnel!"

READ MORE: The 21 hardest footballers of the Premier League era ranked ft Keane, Ferguson & Vinnie Jones

Video: Duncan Ferguson and Jimmy Bullard reunite

Watch Ferguson and Bullard’s funny interview below (skip to 6:50 on the video).