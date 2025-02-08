When thinking of football players who you wouldn’t dare mess with, the Roy Keane’s, Gennaro Gattuso’s and Graeme Souness’ of the world spring to mind – but Duncan Ferguson, formerly of Everton and Rangers, is perhaps the most feared of them all.

A towering centre forward who was born in Stirling, Scotland, the seven-cap international was feared by a plethora of defenders up and down the United Kingdom during his career. He was strong, displayed a lack of fear and could play a bit as well.

The hair-raising Scot’s talent aside, what he is chiefly remembered for is leading into aerial battles with his razor-sharp elbows, overzealous challenges and lunging into on-pitch contests as if his life depended on it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ferguson, alongside Patrick Vieira and Richard Dunne, holds the record for earning the most red cards (eight) in Premier League history.

To put his hard-as-nails demeanour into perspective: he became the first British player to be jailed for an on-field incident. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, to April 1994, to re-jog the memory if you are unaware of Ferguson’s footballer-turned-prisoner story.

Ferguson Served Three-Month Sentence 1994

The former striker believed he was wronged by being put in jail

Ferguson, now 53 years of age and in charge of Scottish outfit Inverness CT, made headlines when he delivered a hard-hitting headbutt on defender John McStay during a heated clash between Rangers, the striker’s employers, and Raith Rovers.

With Rangers cruising to victory in a match they ultimately won 4-0, Ferguson saw red when hustling and bustling with McStay, who was plying his trade in the relegation-threated Raith Rovers back line, in the far corner of the pitch.

The two seemingly stopped playing, as if they had heard the whistle go. Infuriated, Ferguson landed a lethal headbutt on McStay. Referee Kenny Clark, perhaps unbeknownst to Ferguson’s headbutting antics, failed to dive into his pockets and, as a result, the former line-leader managed to walk away unscathed.

Albeit unpunished by the officials at the time, Ferguson’s headbutt on McStay saw the former punished retrospectively by Glasgow Sheriff Court – and it’s fair to say that he paid the price for his actions in the form of prison time.

Later charged with assault, while playing his football at Everton’s Goodison Park, Ferguson – a player that Liverpool used to fear, according to defender-turned-pundit Jamie Carragher – was found guilty and ordered to serve a total of three months in jail for his act of violence.

Not only was the former Newcastle United man banned for 12 games by the Scottish Football Association, but he also served a total of three months in Glasgow’s famous Barlinnie prison for his on-pitch troubles before being released.

Speaking to Everton fan channel Toffee TV a number of years later, the striker-turned-manager – widely recognised as one of the hardest footballers in Premier League history – insinuated that what happened was not worth the widespread attention and that him being jailed ‘wasn’t fair’. He said:

It was wrong me being in there, it wasn’t fair. I shouldn’t have been in there and I think a lot of people understood that. It’s not as if I was in for doing anything bad really. My God, it was nothing.

“The fans got me through it, a lot of them wrote to me. It was unbelievable all the letters and the support that I got," he continued before adding, "I got all the letters when I was in there and obviously you have got a lot of time on your hands when you’re in there to read through them all. It definitely gets you through it and you never forget those things.”

Duncan Ferguson - Club Career Statistics in England Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Everton 270 71 12 40/8 Newcastle United 41 12 3 2/0

McStay Opened Up About his Post-Headbutt Struggles

‘I was on medication for 18 years. It changed me’

Back in 2019, a total of 25 years following the incident, McStay opened up about his struggles post-headbutt. Opening up about his subsequent battle with depression and premature retirement, he told The Scotsman, "No one knows I had it [depression]. No one apart from my wife really knows.

"I was on medication for 18 years. It changed me, put it that way. I am not blaming the headbutt. Things happen in life. Getting divorced as well. I stopped playing football at the same time. Everything just happened,” the former right-back continued.

McStay, who called it quits and hung up his boots in December 2013, also worked as a painter and decorator – but insisted that the overwhelming nature of the incident all-but concluded his career in the upper echelons of Scottish football.

Things happen in life you cannot handle. But I lost a bit of belief, hope. I could not handle not being at Raith Rovers anymore. That's the thing, I was only 28 when it happened - it felt as if I was maybe in my 30s, at the end of my career. I was only 28 and that was it. Done.

On the back of the incident, Ferguson’s seven-game Scotland career – which spanned from May 1992 until November 1997 – came to a premature end. In return, he attempted to sue the SFA, but that didn't reignite his career for the Tartan Army.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/02/25