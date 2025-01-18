Duncan Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the hardest footballers to ever play the sport. With that in mind, it is interesting that he named Sami Hyypia, Tony Adams and Rio Ferdinand as his three toughest opponents.

The former Everton striker played in some 191 games for the Toffees, scoring 72 goals and winning the FA Cup in 1995. But it's not just his goalscoring prowess that has made him so memorable.

‘Big Dunc', as he was nicknamed, was above all a player to whom it was better not to look for trouble. Older fans will no doubt remember his headbutt on the pitch against Raith Rovers defender John McStay in 1994, which earned him a three-month prison sentence for assault. A first in the history of football. He also once made teammate Alessandro Pisstone cry.

But that didn't stop certain defenders from giving him a run for his money. And almost twenty years after hanging up his boots, Ferguson has not forgotten the three opponents he considers the toughest he ever played against.

Ferguson Holds Hyypia in High Esteem

His understanding of the game impressed Ferguson in particular

‘He was so big and so good in the air for Liverpool. He wasn't the quickest, but he read the game brilliantly’, said Ferguson about Sami Hyypia. The Finn, from whom ten years of his career were spent defending the Reds crest, was a colossus in the truest sense of the word.

And the fact that he made such an impression on the Scot says a lot about him. An opponent he faced eight times, including six in the famous Mersey Derby (their other two encounters took place when Ferguson was at Newcastle), and who often gave him a hard time. A duel for the ages.

'Old School Defender' Tony Adams Named

The Gunner was as tough as nails

In describing Tony Adams as a ‘tough, hard, old school defender’, Ferguson has perfectly captured the essence of what ‘Mr. Arsenal’ was all about. A charismatic leader, the legendary Gunners defender never hesitated to give everything to prevent his opponents' attackers from achieving their goal.

Sometimes perhaps a little too vigorously, as the 52 yellow cards and five reds he picked up during his Premier League career testify. Indeed, it's enough to make him one of the hardest footballers in the history of the league. But after all, it is also what helped build a glorious legacy whose exploits are still being recounted today.

Former Man Utd defender has received widespread praise for his career

Speaking of legends, Ferguson makes no mistake when quoting another well-known name in British football. And when it comes to Rio Ferdinand, the Scotsman's assessment is quite simple:

"He was the best in terms of being a ‘footballer’. He had a bit of everything. He wasn't a soft touch either."

A description that perfectly fits the former Manchester United player, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest defenders in the history of the Premier League, and whose qualities have made him a pioneer of the position. A perfect blend of grace, aggression and technical ability, he is one of the Red Devils' finest-ever performers.