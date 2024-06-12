Highlights Gareth Southgate made some bold decisions in defence for his Euro 2024 squad, and now needs to find a new partner for John Stones with Harry Maguire out.

Joe Gomez leads the way in defensive statistics by quite some distance and is arguably the strongest overall option.

Lewis Dunk is statistically better on the ball, with stronger passing and possession statistics than his peers.

An exciting summer of football begins this week, with the big Euro 2024 kick-off just around the corner now. Last week, England's final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 was announced, with some rather notable exceptions. In particular, the decision to leave Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite behind has left Gareth Southgate with some big choices to make in the centre of defence.

Now, as we count down the days to the Three Lions' opening fixture, fans are still wondering how England could line up for their first match against Serbia on Sunday. In attack, the front four of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka should make England one of the most dangerous teams in the competition, but what about at the back?

Related Ranking the 10 Worst England Squads of All-Time England have symbolised the idea of disappointment over the years.

Over the last three major tournaments, fans have become accustomed to seeing Harry Maguire and John Stones partnered up at the back. Now, we will be watching England at these Euros with something of a new backline, involving one of Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Ezri Konsa, or Marc Guehi.

So, here's a look at the statistical comparison of the four other centre-halves in the England squad across various different defensive, passing, and possession-based areas, to determine who should actually partner John Stones.

Defensive Stats

Gomez is hard to beat defensively

First and foremost, the defenders in England's back four will need to be solid, creating a cohesive backline that can keep opponents at bay. Naturally, then, defensive stats are the best place to start for this comparison.

Interestingly, while Dunk, Konsa, and Guehi are all the main men for their respective clubs in defence, it is Gomez who stands out as the strongest defender of them all. His own injury issues, twinned with Liverpool's evolution in the 2020s, almost saw Gomez fade into obscurity, but he's made an impressive return, playing over 50 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite recorded 12 clean sheets in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season. That's more than any of the three centre-halves discussed in this article.

On average per 90 minutes, Gomez makes 2.4 tackles, a far higher figure than his international teammates. Dunk is at the bottom of that list with 0.9 tackles per 90, with Guehi (1.3) and Konsa (1.6) both closer to Dunk than they are to Gomez. The Liverpool man also leads the way when it comes to aerial duels, winning a huge 73% of his battles in the air, again far outmatching the other three centre-backs.

Related 10 Best Defenders Going to Euro 2024 [Ranked] Premier League stars Virgil van Dijk and Kyle Walker feature among the best defenders heading to Euro 2024.

Gomez also has the best record when it comes to clean sheets and number of goals conceded, though one could argue that is partly down to the players around him at Liverpool, too. It doesn't all go Gomez's way, though. Dunk is top of the pile for blocked shots, and he also makes the same number of interceptions as Gomez on average (one each per game).

Guehi does come out on top in one area, with four clearances per 90 - way above Dunk (2.8), Konsa (2), and Gomez (2.3). Meanwhile, Konsa is the clear winner when it comes to ground duels, with a whopping 77.84% success rate.

Lewis Dunk vs Marc Guehi vs Ezri Konsa vs Joe Gomez - Defensive (2023-24) Statistic (per 90) Lewis Dunk Marc Guehi Ezri Konsa Joe Gomez Tackles made 0.9 1.3 1.6 2.4 Aerial Duel Success % 63.33 50 68.18 73.81 Ground Duel Success % 47.83 67.03 77.84 48.45 Clearances 2.8 4 2 2.3 Interceptions 1 0.9 0.9 1 Blocked Shots 1.2 0.8 0.6 0.3 Clean Sheets 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 Goals Conceded 1.7 1.5 1.6 1

Possession and Passing Stats

Dunk is the best ball-playing defender

Of course, defending isn't all about big tackles and goal line clearances, though. In fact, the modern game calls for a centre-back who can be comfortable in possession and can find a killer pass forward, too.

Rather surprisingly, it is Brighton's Dunk who appears to be the most competent ball-playing defender of the four options Southgate has in his squad. Dunk leads the way in terms of passing accuracy, with a 92.5% success rate giving him the edge over Konsa at 92.17%, while Guehi (87.22%) and Gomez (86.25%) trail behind.

Related 18 Best Defenders in World Football Right Now (Ranked) The 18 best defenders on the planet right now have been ranked in order

Dunk is also way out in front when it comes to making forward passes, though his long pass accuracy is slightly lower than his rivals, with Gomez in front on that attribute. However, the Brighton skipper takes way more touches than the rest, and he also recovers the ball just as often as Gomez does, too.

If Southgate is looking for his centre-backs to create chances, then Gomez is the way to go with 1.2 opportunities forged per 90, while Dunk (0.5), Guehi, and Konsa (both 0.3) are pretty far behind. Konsa is also the only player not to have registered an assist in the 2023/24 campaign.

Lewis Dunk vs Marc Guehi vs Ezri Konsa vs Joe Gomez - Possession and Passing (2023-24) Statistic (per 90) Lewis Dunk Marc Guehi Ezri Konsa Joe Gomez Touches 110.6 68.6 72.6 82 Ball Recoveries 5.7 5.4 4.2 5.7 Possession Lost 8.5 8.3 7 14.2 Passing Accuracy % 92.5 87.22 92.17 86.25 Long Pass Accuracy % 55.19 48.02 56.1 58.54 Forward Passes 33.4 20.7 18.6 17.9 Chances Created 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.2 Assists 0.1 0.1 0 0.1

Verdict

Gomez should partner Stones for England

Looking at the statistics, Southgate essentially has to pick between Dunk or Gomez for the central defensive spot next to John Stones. Konsa does stand out as the best tackler in the quartet, while Guehi is the king of clearances, but the pair simply do not match up to Dunk and Gomez overall.

Dunk may be the better ball-playing defender, but Gomez isn't statistically that far behind him, and the latter definitely has the edge when it comes to defensive attributes. So, all things considered from these numbers, plus the fact Gomez has more experience at a higher level with Liverpool, it would make sense for Southgate to go for a Stones-Gomez partnership in defence.

Related The Wages of Every Player in England's 26-Man Squad for Euro 2024 Finances in football are spiralling out of control, and this is evidenced by the England squad's handsome wages.

Statistics in tables courtesy of Squawka and correct as of 11/06/24